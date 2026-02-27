Connor Storrie’s Many Talents Are on Full Display Ahead of SNL

If you thought Connor Storrie was all smoldering looks, brooding hockey-player energy, and runway-ready cheekbones… well, you wouldn’t exactly be wrong. But the fast-rising actor is proving there’s a lot more going on behind that pretty face—and his upcoming Saturday Night Live debut is the latest reminder.

Storrie will appear on the February 28 episode of Saturday Night Live, and fans already got a little taste of what he’s bringing to Studio 8H. In the teaser promo for the episode, Storrie shows off a surprising (and hilarious) skill: accents. And not just a quick impression or two. The man dives straight into an accent-off with SNL cast member James Austin Johnson, and the result is exactly the kind of chaotic fun you’d hope for.

Connor Storrie gets in an accent duel in new SNL promo. pic.twitter.com/KAtOc1PFFO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 25, 2026

For viewers who only know Storrie as the intense and quietly magnetic Ilya in Heated Rivalry, it’s a delightful reminder that the actor is actually pretty funny in real life.

And honestly? We love a man who refuses to take himself too seriously.

RELATED: Storrie Season Is Upon Us: Casting News, Chaos, and That Jockstrap Throwback

The Many Voices of Connor Storrie

Longtime fans already know that Connor’s accent work is no joke. His role in Heated Rivalry required serious vocal preparation, especially to convincingly portray the famously stoic Russian hockey star Ilya.

“American actor Connor Storrie stunned us all in Heated Rivalry with his perfect Russian accent. To help unpack the linguistics behind the hit TV show, we talked to Heated Rivalry’s Russian dialect coach, Kate Yablunovsky.” 📲 scientific_american via instagram pic.twitter.com/Gt9KkPSMRo — Connor Storrie Updates (@connorstupdates) February 12, 2026

If you were completely fooled into thinking Storrie was Russian when you first watched the show… you’re not alone. Plenty of viewers were convinced.That’s because Storrie went through extensive accent training for the role, working carefully on tone, cadence, and delivery to make the character feel authentic.

But the SNL teaser shows that the actor’s vocal talents don’t stop there. The clip finds him playfully jumping between accents while trading lines with Johnson, proving that his accent skills go way beyond one character.

In other words: the man has range.

The Internet Is Loving Every Side of Him

Of course, Storrie going viral isn’t exactly new territory.

While fans first fell for him thanks to Heated Rivalry (and yes, those famously beefy buns), the internet has recently been circulating two very different kinds of viral moments featuring the actor.

One shows off his voice work and accent talent, reminding everyone that he’s far more than just a handsome leading man.

The other? Well… let’s just say it involves the many faces of Connor being compared to various dogs across the internet. The internet can be a strange place, but honestly, it’s hard not to laugh.

Between the memes, the sketches, and the endless fan appreciation posts, one thing is becoming very clear: people enjoy seeing every side of Storrie.

Not just the runway photoshoots.



Not just the steamy Heated Rivalry moments.



Not just the dating rumors.

But the goofy, playful, and genuinely funny version of him too.

Why SNL Could Be a Big Moment

Storrie’s Saturday Night Live debut is shaping up to be a pretty exciting moment for fans—and possibly a big introduction for audiences who haven’t yet discovered him.

For those viewers, SNL could be their first real look at his personality outside of scripted drama roles. And if the teaser is anything to go by, his magnetic charm and willingness to be silly will probably win over a lot of new fans very quickly.

It also doesn’t hurt that the actor already has a passionate fanbase ready to tune in.

If they weren’t already obsessed before, seeing Storrie trading accents and cracking jokes on live television might just seal the deal.

When to Watch

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live continues with new episodes airing at 11:30 PM ET / 10:30 PM CT / 8:30 PM PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

And if the teaser is any indication, Connor Storrie’s episode might just be one fans won’t want to miss.

Because sure, the man may have first caught everyone’s attention with his looks, but the more we see of him, the clearer it becomes: Connor Storrie has way more than one side worth watching.