More Storrie, Please: A Very Necessary Connor Storrie Roundup

Connor Storrie is everywhere and, to be honest, we’re not complaining. We’re actually really excited.

There are weeks when the internet is quiet, calm, and deeply uninteresting. And then there are weeks like this—when Connor Storrie news drops from multiple directions, our group chats light up, and suddenly we all agree on one thing: we simply need more of him in our lives. Call it timing, call it destiny, call it Storrie Season, but the past few days have been a gift to fans who appreciate talent, range, and a man who can pivot from unhinged comedy to soul-crushing intensity without breaking a sweat.

Let’s get into it.

Connor Storrie Joins A24’s PEAKED

First and foremost: casting news. Connor Storrie has officially joined the cast of A24’s upcoming comedy PEAKED, directed by Molly Gordon, as reported by Deadline. If that sentence alone didn’t already have you sold, the ensemble absolutely will.

The film also stars Molly Gordon herself, along with Allie Levitan, Emma Mackey, Jeremy Allen White, Laura Dern, and Simone Ashley. It’s a lineup that screams chaotic prestige, and with A24 at the helm, expectations are already sky-high. While plot details are being kept under wraps, PEAKED is shaping up to be one of those sharp, character-driven comedies that live rent-free in our heads—and Storrie’s inclusion feels like a very intentional choice.

Given his ability to lean fully into a bit without losing emotional grounding, this feels like a perfect match.

The Throwback That Broke the Internet (A Jockstrap and a Neck Brace?)

Of course, no Storrie week would be complete without a throwback resurfacing at exactly the right moment. Enter: a somewhat recent photo of Connor Storrie wearing a jockstrap… and a neck brace. No context. No explanation. Just vibes, confusion, and the internet doing what it does best—spiraling collectively.

It’s the kind of image that reminds us why fandom exists in the first place. Unintentionally iconic and proof that Storrie has never taken himself too seriously. If anything, it feels like a visual thesis statement for his career so far: fearless, playful, and entirely committed to whatever the bit may be.

It seems that the photos and videos circulating on X are from his “clowning routine” where he plays a birthday-party stripper who gets hit by the party bus he was supposed to perform on. It’s chaotic, dark, and absurd in equal measure. When more of the internet inevitably rediscovers it, prepare for a full-blown renaissance. The memes (and the collective adoration) will be relentless.

April X: Dark, Desperate, and Completely Unhinged (In a Good Way)

Switching gears entirely, the Instagram account for April X recently explained why Connor Storrie was chosen for the role of Bax in the upcoming high-octane thriller. Set in a near-future post-Soviet city, April X follows Bax as he searches desperately for his missing twin, April (played by Lilly Krug), spiraling into darkness and obsession along the way.

According to the team,

“He came in prepared, grounded, and completely committed to the character. We trusted our instincts and he delivered.”

The film promises edge-of-your-seat tension, with Storrie navigating themes of loyalty, survival, and psychological collapse. No official release date yet, but producers have hinted that more news will drop this summer—so consider this one firmly on the watchlist.

A Chameleon With a Good Heart

If there’s anything we’ve learned from seeing Connor Storrie on screen and across our feeds these past few months, it’s that he’s a true chameleon. Comedy, drama, chaos, sincerity—he moves between them effortlessly. But just as importantly, he consistently comes across as a passionate artist with a genuine kindness off-screen, which only deepens the appeal.

I want this reenacted at SNL. PLS CONNOR STORRIE. pic.twitter.com/CNlAlIAZ33 — Mac (@adele30please) February 8, 2026

Prior to his breakout moments, Storrie appeared in smaller roles in projects like Tiny Beautiful Things and Joker: Folie à Deux, steadily building a résumé that now feels poised for something much bigger.

He’s even set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time on February 28—an opportunity that would put his range and timing on full display for a massive audience.

So yes, this was a very good week to be a Storrie fan. And honestly? We’re ready for many more.