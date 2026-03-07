Connor Wren’s Confident New Chapter ‘Your Sunrise Is Coming’

Singer/songwriter/producer Connor Wren steps into his next chapter with the release of his original single, “Your Sunrise is Coming.”

After captivating audiences through his work as a Disney performer, Connor reintroduces himself as a self-produced independent artist with a deeply personal anthem rooted in authenticity and self-reflection.

The tender guitar-driven ballad was penned as a letter to Connor’s younger self — the reassurance he once needed, set to music. Building from intimate vulnerability to a confident, vocal-driven crescendo, “Your Sunrise is Coming” delivers a hushed, tranquil musical meditation on self-love.

“This song is my letter to the younger version of myself,” Connor shared. “It’s everything I wish I could have said back then — reassurance, belief, hope.” The new track speaks directly to anyone navigating doubt, identity, or the courage it takes to live authentically — especially LGBTQ listeners seeking affirmation.

More about Connor Wren

After publicly coming out in 2017, Connor rebuilt his creative life from the ground up, channeling years of behind-the-scenes experience into a more honest, self-directed artistic voice. That period of reinvention included time with Disney Music Group, where he recorded as a member of DCappella before expanding fully into session and studio work.

Over the years, Connor became a prolific collaborator, earning more than 150 credits across film, television, and major pop recordings — sharpening his instincts across genres, formats, and audiences while remaining largely out of the spotlight.

His debut album, Second Adolescence, marks a long-awaited reclamation of voice. Connor describes the new collection as “a coming-of-age story told later than expected, capturing the ache and freedom of becoming who you were always meant to be.” In a recent interview with She Comes With Baggage, Connor shared:

When I lost my record deal, I really struggled with feelings of self doubt and rejection. That persistent nagging in my ear of “you’re not good enough” has definitely been a voice in my head for years. But to be totally honest, learning to deal with those voices and silence our inner saboteurs is what makes us stronger people.

If I hadn’t lost that record deal, I probably never would have learned the skills I needed to make it solo, or hustled and pushed myself as hard as I have. If I hadn’t come out of the closet, I wouldn’t have found the community I have now in Los Angeles. Sometimes the hardest parts of our journeys are what pushes us toward the best parts.

The new single from Connor Wren, “Your Sunrise is Coming,” is streaming now on all music platforms. Click here to pre-save Second Adolescence scheduled for release April 3.