What Queer Music Came Out This Week

This is a great week for fans of queer music! Several LGBTQ musicians like Lil Nas X, Joshua Bassett, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and Cardi B released new songs this week! If you missed any of it, here’s the rundown to keep you up-to-date!

Lil Nas X

First, we have Lil Nas X who released the song “Star Walkin’” in collaboration with popular multiplayer video game League of Legends. The game had previously partnered with Imagine Dragons to create and promote the top 10 hit “Enemy” earlier this year.

For the openly gay singer, the song is a classic Lil Nas X mix of pop and hip-hop. It’s fun and easily danceable in a way that mirrors his earlier songs “Industry Baby” and “That’s What I Want.”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Next, we have Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The non-binary and trans singers joined together to release the new song “Unholy.” As a part of Sam Smith’s upcoming album, “Unholy” is bassy and feels like a great song to grind or sway to in a sweaty club. Like it’s title, the song inspires a sexual and “unholy” mood. And with lyrics like, “Mummy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot at the body shop doing something unholy,” we know that’s exactly what the two were aiming for.

Joshua Bassett

As we previously reported, 21-year-old Joshua Bassett recently released a new EP titled Sad Songs in a Hotel Room. The entire project by the openly queer Disney star captures the moments when a young man tries to understand his goals in life. Bassett also wrestles with the question of “what next” and how to express himself. If you’re in the mood for getting emotional and taking a look at your own life, check out this EP and songs like “Lifeline.”

Cardi B

Last on this list is Cardi B. Featuring on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” Cardi B comes out swinging against her haters.

“I don’t speak dog, ho, I don’t care what no bitch say,” she raps.

The rest of the hip-hop song thrives in that energy with rising artist GloRilla rapping about former friends who can’t “fuck with me” and taking her place as rap royalty. And for the 2022 breakout star, who’s now rapping with Cardi B after her summer single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” went viral, she might be right.