Conservative’s Instagram Video About Palace Bar – Drag Endangers Kids

My first time to the Palace Bar in South Beach, Miami was just last month. The iconic entertainment offering has been around for years and is one of the reasons the traffic is so heavy on Ocean Ave. I will go back again, believe me. What a great positive, clean, happy, well-managed environment for all to have fun in. I was more impressed that I thought I would be. The food was very good, too!

Unfortunately we all cannot have nice things as people threaten us when we are having a good time and they are not. One of the common threats these days is, not in these exact words, but close … “I hope y’all end up like Pulse.” Wilton Manors received a threat like that from an unbalanced man shortly after Pulse occurred and now Palace has received another. An Instagram user recently wrote a vicious message on the venue’s account.

“I hope y’all end up like Pulse.”

We all remember Pulse in Orlando. That week, I didn’t sleep well at all as Wilton Manors was the same distance from Orlando was from the killer’s home. Not to make it about me, as it was all about all of us, but damn. I did not lose anyone directly, but we all lost a little bit that night. Then to have just a short time later an unbalanced unpopular gay man threaten the same thing to Wilton Manors … people are bat shit crazy. The June 12, 2016 massacre at Pulse, Orlando is no joking matter. You know people need to be disgusting morally and emotionally to threaten such a thing.

The recent “I hope y’all” message was not left by Angela Stanton-King on the Palace Bar’s social media page, but was most likely a byproduct of what she posted online. Stanton-King, a conservative Republican politician from Georgia, shared a video online with her 300,000 Instagram followers listed off why she was upset when she attended an evening at Palace. It all stemmed from some parents allowing their girls to interact with a drag queen during the performances.

Thomas Donall, the owner of Palace said, “it was all innocent fun for the girls. I mean they were posing with a Madonna show.”