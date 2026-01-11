Conversion Therapy: The Deadly Truth Behind the ‘Cure’ for LGBTQ+

Let’s get straight to it: conversion therapy is not just a bad idea, it’s deadly. And yet, it’s still being used across the U.S., despite all the evidence proving just how devastating it is for LGBTQ+ youth. Who we are—our sexuality, our gender identity—is not a problem to be fixed. Yet for thousands of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender young people, conversion therapy continues to send the harmful message that our identities are something to be “cured.”

You might think of conversion therapy as some relic of the past, something confined to old-school “pray the gay away” camps or dramatized in films. But the truth is that these discredited and harmful practices are still being carried out today, even though every major medical organization has rejected them.

A study from the Trevor Project revealed something disturbing: between September 2023 and March 2025, the number of LGBT young people threatened with conversion therapy doubled from 11% to 22%. The number actually exposed to these practices climbed from 9% to 15%. This isn’t a past issue; it’s a present one.

What Is Conversion Therapy, and Why Is It Still Happening?

It encompasses a range of practices that attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Despite its name, it has absolutely no scientific or clinical basis. These “therapies” are rooted in outdated, harmful ideas that being gay or transgender is a mental illness, something that needs to be fixed. But we know the only thing that needs fixing is the society that continues to perpetuate these dangerous myths.

Many people in the U.S. are clear that these practices need to be banned for minors, but the issue remains contentious. Conversion therapy advocates have begun trying to “rebrand” their efforts, calling them “gender exploratory therapy” or “reorientation therapy.” But no matter what they call it, the outcome is the same: these practices are harmful, ineffective, and outright dangerous. Studies show that they can lead to severe emotional and social consequences, including depression, anxiety, suicidality, substance abuse, damaged family relationships, and overwhelming feelings of guilt and shame.

Young people are already at a higher risk of suicide compared to their peers, and conversion therapy makes it worse. Research confirms that youth who experience this are over twice as likely to attempt suicide, and more than 2.5 times as likely to have multiple suicide attempts in the past year. Let that sink in. These aren’t just statistics; these are lives at risk.

The Legal Battle: Protecting Our Youth

Right now, the Supreme Court is deliberating on Chiles v. Salazar, a landmark case that will determine whether conversion therapy can continue in some states under the guise of therapy. In Colorado, a law was passed that prevents therapists from promising to change a young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It’s a narrow law that aims to protect kids from being forced into these harmful practices, while still allowing mental health professionals to provide a safe space for exploration without pushing any particular agenda.

This legal battle shows just how crucial it is to understand the impact of these practices. We can’t let conversion therapy continue in any form. Lives are at stake. Every person, no matter where they live, should be able to agree on this: this is a dangerous practice that needs to be stopped—once and for all.

International Day to End Conversion Therapy

Every year on January 7th, we observe International Day to End Conversion Therapy (IDECT), a global call to end these harmful practices. Why January 7th? It’s the anniversary of Canada’s 2022 federal ban on this, a significant victory in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Since then, IDECT has become not just a memorial for those affected, but a movement aimed at eliminating these practices worldwide.

The day serves as a reminder that the fight is far from over. Although many countries are taking action, there’s still much work to be done.

How Can You Help?

You don’t need to be an expert to make a difference. Here are a few ways to take action on IDECT:

Understand the Harm: Dive into the facts Check out articles like The Trevor Project’s guide or The American Psychological Association’s detailed explanation of why this is harmful. Knowledge is power. Listen to Survivors: Their stories are vital. Survivors like Garrard Conley, author of Boy Erased , have been vocal about the long-lasting damage caused by these practices. Listening to these stories humanizes the issue and underscores the urgency to end this for good. Get Informed on Local Laws: Look into the laws in your community, and advocate for change where it’s needed. If you’re in the U.S., check out the Movement Advancement Project’s map of conversion therapy laws by state. Make sure your representatives are on the right side of history. Share Resources: The more people who are informed, the better. Share articles, reports, and survivor stories on social media to spread awareness. Support the LGBTQ+ Youth in Your Life: A simple message of support can make a world of difference. Let the LGBTQ+ people in your life know you have their back. You don’t have to be perfect; just be present and supportive.

Ending Conversion Therapy for Good

We’ve seen what happens when we let these dangerous practices continue: lives are ruined, and the mental health of our youth is jeopardized. It’s time to take a stand. As the fight moves forward in the courts, we must continue to push for policies that protect LGBTQ+ youth from the harm of this. On this International Day to End Conversion Therapy, let’s commit to standing up for those who need us most.

Conversion therapy kills. And it’s time we put a stop to it—once and for all.

Source: Trevor Project, Trans Legislation Tracker, and APA