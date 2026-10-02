Athlete Cooper Kim Is Having a Very Gay, Very Golden Year

There are good years, and then there are Cooper Kim years.

The Stanford gymnast has been collecting major wins, stepping onto the international stage, embracing his identity as a gay athlete, and somehow finding time to work toward becoming a doctor. Honestly, what exactly are we supposed to do with all that overachievement?

A Golden NCAA Season

Cooper had a standout NCAA season, helping Stanford capture the team national championship while also taking home an individual title in the floor exercise.

His floor victory was especially sweet because it came alongside something much more personal. At the height of his collegiate gymnastics career, Kim publicly came out as gay, opening up about wanting to compete as his full, authentic self.

Speaking to Outsports, Kim recalled telling his Stanford coaches before the season that he wanted to show them the real version of himself in the gym.

“There was another goal that I was unsure of telling them about,” he said. “But I’m very glad I did. I told them I really wanted to tap into my authentic self and show off my true gymnastics and my true personality in the gym.”

And his coaches and teammates responded with support.

On Instagram, Kim shared a message to his younger self during Pride month:

“If I were to tell my younger self one thing, it’d be to focus my attention not on other people’s opinions of me, but on my own beautiful craft. Placing your worth in others’ views limits your ability to produce your own unique output into this world. We are all capable of bringing something different to the table. Be the different. Be the special. Be you.”

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And Then Came International Gold

Because apparently one championship wasn’t enough.

Kim recently made his international debut at the World Challenge Cup in Paris, where he won gold on the horizontal bar. He also finished inside the top six on floor exercise and vault, adding an impressive international chapter to what has already been a huge year.

That victory came after another major milestone at the U.S. National Championships, where Kim also won gold on the horizontal bar and earned his first selection to the U.S. national team, according to Outsports.

So, yes, the man is collecting medals.

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Gymnast, Gay Icon, Future Doctor?

And just when you thought the résumé was already getting a little ridiculous, there’s more.

Kim is also pursuing a future in medicine.

From college gymnastics to the international stage, while working toward becoming a doctor, and openly embracing who he is, Kim is showing that an athlete’s story doesn’t have to fit into one neat little box.

His journey is about winning, sure. But it’s also about finding the freedom to compete as himself.

Gay, golden, ambitious, and apparently allergic to slowing down, Cooper Kim is having quite the year.

And honestly? We can’t wait to see what he does next.