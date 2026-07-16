The Hottest Baseball Rivalry of the Summer Ended With Tongues

Baseball has given us many things over the years. Tight pants. Dramatic home runs. Slow motion dugout celebrations. But a full blown rivalry ending in a makeout session? Somehow, that was still missing from the lineup.

Until now.

The Portland Pickles, Oregon’s delightfully unserious, semi-professional, collegiate team, recently hosted a “Heated Rivalry” night, and let’s just say they took the assignment very seriously. Think less traditional sportsmanship and more community theater with baseball bats.

In a video shared by the team, tensions between two opposing players reached their boiling point. The pitcher and batter exchanged words, bodies collided, and before anyone could yell “play ball,” the pair were suddenly locked in an embrace and enthusiastically kissing on the field.

The Batter was fed up and blew up. He charged the mound, and you’ll never guess what happened next pic.twitter.com/T8V2pwijjb — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) July 15, 2026

When Baseball Gets Camp

For the uninitiated, the Portland Pickles have built a reputation for embracing the absurd, much like the Savannah Bananas. Their games are as much about entertainment as they are about baseball, which makes them beloved by fans who appreciate a little camp with their concessions.

And judging by the audience reaction, Portland absolutely knocked this one out of the park.

“Our cottage was packed. Tongues were used. Things got heated. All the Things She Said played approximately 81 times. Oh, and there was baseball,” the team’s official social media account joked.

Frankly, that’s marketing excellence.

There was fake outrage. There was dramatic tension. There was a soundtrack seemingly stuck on repeat. Somewhere in the distance, we imagine a sports commentator whispering, “Now this is what they mean by stealing second base.”

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The Internet Reacts

Naturally, the internet had thoughts.

“Donkey Kong and Mario! Mario is definitely getting Kong’s banana later,” wrote one commenter.

“One could say his ass fits the mitt… like a glove,” joked another.

Others were quick to defend the team’s signature brand of humor.

“People hating this are clearly not familiar with the Portland Pickles.”

“Okay this is adorable and hilarious.”

“This is so iconic. Thanks for being so fun y’all!!!!”

And honestly? They’re right.

there actually needs to be way more kissing in baseball https://t.co/I92N3HfdcQ — slutty mrs met (@hunny__bee__) July 16, 2026

Portland Knows How to Put on a Show

At a time when sports can sometimes take themselves a little too seriously, moments like this remind us that baseball is also supposed to be fun.

No one was trying to rewrite the rules of the game. Nobody was campaigning for kissing to become an official statistic, though we’d certainly tune in for that. It was simply a cheeky stunt from a team that understands its audience and isn’t afraid to lean into the joke.

So if you’ve never watched a baseball game before, consider this your invitation. There may be nine innings, but apparently there’s also room for a little romance, a lot of laughter, and the occasional heated rivalry.

Take a chill pill, enjoy the show, and remember: sometimes the real winner of baseball is camp.