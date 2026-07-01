Crocodile Attack Leaves Every Beachgoer Looking Twice

A relaxing evening by the ocean turned into a nightmare after a deadly crocodile attack in Puerto Vallarta.

Crocodile attacks are the kind of stories most people hope they’ll only ever hear about in movies. Sadly, for beachgoers in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, that nightmare became all too real.

As first reported by ABC News, 28-year-old Irving Mauricio was fatally attacked after a crocodile allegedly dragged him from the shoreline into the sea at Marina Vallarta Beach, near the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa. The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. local time on June 26 and triggered an extensive overnight search involving teams on land, at sea, and in the air.

A Rescue That Turned Into Recovery

Authorities later recovered Mauricio’s body the following morning approximately 300 meters offshore. Officials have described the attack as one involving a crocodile estimated to be around 12 feet long.

As part of the investigation, authorities captured a crocodile measuring roughly 3.7 meters in the same area where the attack occurred. The reptile has since been secured while forensic examinations are carried out to determine whether it was responsible for the fatal incident.

Images shared online captured the dramatic aftermath as several men wrestled the enormous reptile to the ground near a hotel while another held its jaws shut. Separate nighttime footage also showed a large crocodile with its mouth open close to the resort shortly after the attack.

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Witnesses Rushed to Help

For guests staying at the nearby Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, the evening quickly descended into chaos.

Speaking to CBS News, Jamie Yetter said she, her teenage daughter, and fiancé Chris Bury were relaxing by the pool when they heard frantic screams coming from the beach.

Crocodile That Fatally Attacked Beachgoer in Puerto Vallarta Spotted Again, Tourists Raise Safety Concerns A crocodile believed to have fatally attacked a 28-year-old man at a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, has reportedly been seen again in the same area, raising fresh… pic.twitter.com/jMFrZ2TVN1 — AfrikTimes (@afriktimesint) June 30, 2026

Believing someone had been caught in a dangerous current, Bury immediately ran toward the shoreline and climbed into a kayak in an attempt to help.

“There were no oars,” Bury recalled. “There was really nothing at the beach at all to help. We were just scrambling, trying to do what we could.”

When he got closer, he realized the victim was being attacked by a crocodile.

Yetter also questioned whether beach warnings were sufficient, explaining that warning signs did not clearly communicate the presence of dangerous crocodiles. She added that the following morning the beach remained open, with no visible no swimming signs despite the tragedy that had unfolded hours earlier.

A Family Left Heartbroken

Beyond the shocking headlines lies a grieving family.

Mauricio’s mother, Claudia Mauricio, shared an emotional message following the loss of her son.

“You’ve broken my heart, my beautiful boy. Give me strength to go on,” she wrote. “Forgive me for not taking care of you as I would have liked. Forgive me, my son.”

He is also survived by his father, Ross, and his brother, Alexis.

A Sobering Reminder

While fatal Crocodile attacks remain uncommon, they serve as a powerful reminder that wildlife can still pose serious dangers, even near busy tourist destinations.

Authorities continue investigating the incident while many are calling for clearer warning signs and stronger public safety measures around beaches where crocodiles are known to inhabit nearby waters.

For one family, however, those conversations come far too late. What should have been an ordinary evening by the ocean ended in a tragedy that will not soon be forgotten.