Into the DMs: Robert Irwin’s Undies Set Off a Gay Stampede

Listen — if you’d told us ten years ago that Steve Irwin’s son would one day be thirsted after like a Hemsworth in heat, we might’ve blinked twice. But here we are: Robert Irwin, 21-year-old conservationist and all-around Aussie sweetheart, has stripped down to his undies, posed with venomous snakes, and accidentally caused a gay internet meltdown.

And according to Robert? The DMs are unholy.

“Oh my gosh. The DMs are a dangerous place right now,” he told PEOPLE at the Steve Irwin Gala in Vegas. “I have been giving the DMs a wide berth.”

Relatable, king.

The underwear campaign in question — Bond’s Made for Down Under — marks the brand’s U.S. debut. And let’s be honest, launching with Robert half-naked, covered in muscle and Australian wildlife? Marketing genius. The gays took notice. The twinks swooned. The bear daddies clutched their pearls. Twitter (sorry, X) could barely handle it.

But here’s the twist: Robert didn’t do it for clout. At least not just for clout.

“I just try and put out a bit of positivity into the world, and I do want to reach as many people as I can,” he told PEOPLE. “Interestingly enough, my whole life, I’ve reached people in my khakis, and I never would’ve thought that I would reach even more people out of my khakis.”

We see what you did there, Rob.

To be clear, Robert’s always been about the animals — conservation, education, protecting species at risk. But now? He’s added “fitness inspiration” and “sex symbol” to the brand. Honestly, it’s giving Crocodile Hunter meets Men’s Health centerfold, and we’re not mad at it.

“It’s been a fun experience, and I’m very flattered, and everyone has been really kind. They really have.”

For a generation of LGBTQ+ folks raised on awkward Steve Irwin reruns and painfully heterosexual wildlife TV, this moment feels like a pop culture fever dream. A conservationist with abs and humility? A wholesome himbo who loves snakes and the gays? Someone hold me.

“This has added this new element to my message… health and fitness. And I really want to be someone to go out there and say, ‘Don’t compare yourself to anyone else. Be the best version of yourself.’”

He said it like a Peloton instructor. We love to see it.

Of course, the Steve Irwin Gala brought Robert back into full conservation mode (and full clothing). The event, held in Las Vegas, raised money for Wildlife Warriors, the global charity started by his late father and mother, Terri. Robert addressed the crowd with typical charm and some cheek:

“I always thought wildlife documentaries would be how I do it… [but] never, ever in my wildest dreams did I think being in my undies would do it, as well.”

And truly — what better way to carry on the Irwin legacy than with a message wrapped in equal parts purpose and perfectly tailored boxer briefs?

This isn’t just about thirst. It’s about impact. And if it takes a shirtless conservationist to make young people care about biodiversity, then pass the eucalyptus and get that boy another photoshoot.

Because Robert Irwin is out here serving body, brains, and the future of our planet — and yes, gays, the wildlife isn’t the only thing worth preserving.

Source: People