Cruise Passenger Booted After Alleged Drug Bust on Atlantis Voyage

Someone check whether Mercury is in retrograde, because the Scarlet Lady Cruise simply cannot catch a break. After its 2026 Atlantis LGBTQ+ charter made headlines for last-minute itinerary chaos, the cruise is back in the news after a passenger was removed and arrested over alleged drug offenses. At this point, the voyage has served up almost as much drama as it has Mediterranean views.

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According to local Greek outlet Gazzetta, a 35-year-old Spanish passenger was removed from the ship after onboard security allegedly discovered he was in possession of and distributing illegal drugs during the 10-night voyage.

Authorities from the Hellenic Coast Guard were waiting when the ship arrived in Souda, Crete, on July 10. Local officials reportedly found small packets of cocaine and cannabis in the passenger’s possession, leading to his arrest on suspicion of violating Greece’s drug laws.

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The stop in Crete wasn’t even part of the original plan. It had been added after the cruise’s scheduled visits to Turkey and Egypt fell through, forcing organizers to reshuffle the itinerary at the last minute. Somehow, even the replacement stop ended up making headlines.

Greece doesn’t play around with drug laws

For anyone treating a Mediterranean cruise like an anything-goes getaway, Greece is probably the wrong place to test those assumptions.

Both cocaine and cannabis remain illegal under Greek law, and the country is known for some of Europe’s toughest penalties for drug-related offenses. Depending on the circumstances, punishments can range from short jail sentences for personal possession to life imprisonment for major trafficking operations.

Despite that, the passenger ultimately avoided a lengthy legal ordeal. After appearing before the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Chania, he was released from police custody and flown back to Spain. His holiday, however, was officially over.

Virgin Voyages did not allow him to rejoin the sailing, meaning the cruise continued without him and without any refund for the remainder of the trip. Neither Virgin Voyages nor Atlantis Events has publicly commented on the arrest.

Virgin Voyages has a zero-tolerance policy

If anyone wondered whether cruise lines simply confiscate prohibited substances and move on, Virgin Voyages’ policies make it clear that’s not how it works.

Its code of conduct states: “No illegal drugs or other illegal substances are allowed onboard or may be used onboard a Virgin Voyages Ship. Illegal drugs or substances will be confiscated and appropriate action taken, which may include a search of the Sailor’s cabin, belongings and person, confiscation of any suspect substance or items found, removal from the ship and involvement of appropriate authorities.” The policy continues: “In addition, foreign governments at ports of call have strict laws that address drug possession. Sailors found in violation of such laws are subject to arrest and prosecution by the next jurisdiction at which the ship is calling or located, and may be disembarked.”

For more serious violations, including drug use, the consequences can extend beyond being kicked off the current voyage. Virgin Voyages says offenders may face permanent bans from sailing with the cruise line in the future.

Scarlet Lady Cruise’s headline streak rolls on

Long before this arrest, the Scarlet Lady had already become one of the year’s most talked-about LGBTQ+ cruises after losing planned stops in Turkey and Egypt because of the nature of the Atlantis charter.

Most passengers likely boarded expecting sunsets, themed parties, and a week of queer joy across the Mediterranean. Instead, this voyage has delivered geopolitical controversy, emergency itinerary changes, and now a passenger being escorted off the ship by authorities.

Safe to say, this wasn’t the kind of all-inclusive entertainment anyone expected when they packed their speedos.

Source: Cruise Hive