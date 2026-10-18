Cuffing Season 101: How to Find a Winter Boo Without Losing Your Mind

Everyone, brace yourselves. Cuffing season upon us.

It’s that time of year when the nights get longer, the weather gets colder, and suddenly, being single doesn’t sound quite as fabulous as it did a few months ago. Your friends are posting couple selfies, your favorite hoodie isn’t enough emotional support, and having a man to cuddle with on a rainy night sounds increasingly appealing.

Welcome to cuffing season! Whether you’re looking for a boyfriend, a winter situationship, or someone to split your food delivery bill with, here’s what you need to know.

READ: Grindr Wants to Close the PrEP Gap, One App User at a Time

What Exactly Is Cuffing Season?

According to Merriam-Webster, “Cuffing season refers to a period of time where single people begin looking for short term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.” It usually begins in October and lasts until just after Valentine’s Day. The word cuffing references handcuffs, similar to hooking up or getting hitched.

Basically, it’s hibernation, but for relationships. And while we can’t confirm that dating apps like Grindr, Tinder, Sniffies, and Goose see a seasonal surge in downloads, we wouldn’t be surprised if a few more people started looking for company.

According to Cosmopolitan, cuffing season is “the time of the year when the weather starts to turn cold and single people begin the active search for romantic partners in the hope of having someone with whom to ride out the colder, snowier, bleaker months.” Honestly, someone to cuddle with and split the takeout bill? We get it.

Is It Just About Finding a Winter Boyfriend?

Not necessarily. Licensed clinical psychologist Dara Bushman, PsyD, says, “Cuffing season is when people start to want to be tied down in a serious relationship.” She adds that colder weather and less time outdoors can leave singles feeling lonely and desperate.

For gay men, that might mean your usual hookup suddenly starts looking like boyfriend material, or the guy who used to text “you up?” is now asking about your day. Or maybe you’re just tired of being the only single friend at dinner. So be cautious but have fun.

Still, don’t assume every man on Grindr is looking for a relationship. Some want casual fun, others want companionship, and some are ready for something serious. Know what you want before you mistake one heart emoji for a marriage proposal.

How to Survive Cuffing Season Without Catching Feelings for the Wrong Man

First, be honest about your intentions. If you want a relationship, say so. If you’re after a casual cuddle buddy, that’s fine, too. Just don’t promise someone a boyfriend experience when you’re only offering a seasonal subscription.

Second, remember that convenience isn’t compatibility. A man who lives five minutes away and owns a good blanket might sound perfect, but do you actually like him? Can you talk outside the bedroom? Do you enjoy spending time together when sex isn’t on the menu?

And please, don’t rush into a relationship just because Valentine’s Day is approaching. You don’t have to make someone your boyfriend after three sleepovers.

Your Winter Romance Doesn’t Need a Deadline

Cuffing season can be a fun opportunity to meet someone new, but being single through February isn’t a personal failure. You don’t need to secure a man before the temperature drops.

The goal isn’t to get cuffed at any cost. It’s to find someone who makes your life better, whether that’s a boyfriend, a situationship with clear expectations, or a date who actually texts back.

And if romance doesn’t happen? There’s always a blanket, a good show, and the glorious freedom to hog the entire bed. Honestly, that sounds pretty good, too.