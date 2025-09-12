WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Oh, hi, Logan Lerman (get it). We see you—and so does the internet.

Gone are the days of him being Hollywood’s boy-next-door or our forever Percy Jackson crush. In his new dark and unconventional rom-com Oh, Hi, Lerman is officially ditching fantasy teen roles for something a whole lot bolder, sexier, and, well… let’s just say a little kinkier.

The movie doesn’t waste time tossing Lerman straight into the deep end—as Isaac, a guy whose dreamy weekend away with Iris (Molly Gordon) goes from rom-com cute to kinky chaos real quick. One minute he’s stripping down, flashing that chain, and thinking he’s in for some harmless bondage fun. The gag? He spends most of the film chained to the bed (and, honestly, we’re not mad about it).

Things take a darker turn when Isaac drops the ol’ “I’m not ready for a relationship” bomb. Iris? She’s not having it. Instead of uncuffing him, she keeps him locked in—turning their little getaway into a messy, sexy, slightly twisted game of love, power, and poor timing.

Translation: we’re looking at a shirtless Logan Lerman in chains for the majority of the film–and we’re paying attention.

And if you think that’s all, the supporting cast makes Oh, Hi even juicier. Geraldine Viswanathan, John Reynolds, David Cross, and Polly Draper round out a lineup that balances the darkly comic with the unexpectedly hilarious romcom.

Naturally, fans are already frothing at the mouth after glimpses of Logan’s new grown-up image. The comments say it all:

“So sexy and kinky!!”

“Now that’s a Percy Jackson adaptation I can get into.”

“Oh, hi! Indeed.”

“Our fantasy.”

Because let’s face it—seeing Logan Lerman evolve from our teen dream to full-on sex symbol is the glow-up none of us were prepared for but all of us welcome. This isn’t just about seeing him shirtless (though, let’s be honest, that’s a huge perk). It’s about watching an actor break free from the sweet, safe mold Hollywood once kept him in and embrace roles that are messy, risky, and unapologetically adult.

Lerman himself has been known for being selective about his projects, so this choice feels especially delicious. By leaning into a role that’s both sexy and a little twisted, he’s reminding audiences that he’s not here to stay in one lane. He’s here to play, and play hard.

So, is Oh, Hi a love story? Kind of. A comedy? Absolutely. A kinky fever dream where Logan Lerman is chained to a bed and smoldering the entire time? 100 percent.

Bottom line: Logan is no longer just our teenage dream—he’s the man of our dreams. And in Oh, Hi, he proves it one chain, one smirk, and one (very long) shirtless scene at a time.

If you want to catch more of Logan, you can also watch him on the latest season of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 streaming on Hulu.