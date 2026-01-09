Dads and Sons Shirtless on OnlyFans: Gay Fantasy or Straight-Up Gross?

Hold up—dads are flexing shirtless on OnlyFans, and it’s way weirder than you think. Forget about the twins doing things to each other for a second. We’ve got something even more bizarre happening on OnlyFans, and it’s turning family bonding into an art form you never knew you needed. Gays have always fantasized about “daddy” figures, but the real question is: Why are straight guys making content with their ACTUAL dads? Yep, we’re going there.

RELATED: Benito Skinner’s Hairy Shirtless Selfie Just Secured Our Attention

The New “Daddy” Trend: It’s More Complicated Than We Thought

Advertisement

Straight guys flexing with their fathers is now a full-blown trend on OnlyFans. And while we’re all for a little kink, this is taking family business to a whole new (and slightly concerning) level. If you’re into the whole “daddy” vibe, don’t get too excited—this isn’t quite the daddy you were thinking of.

RELATED: OnlyFans with Vanderpump Rules’ Newest Stars

Dean Byrne: The Father-Son Flex That Made Us Question Everything

Meet Dean Byrne, a 41-year-old British content creator who’s been making waves on OnlyFans with his homoerotic, queer-baiting (but mostly just silly) content. He’s worked with female creators like Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips in the past, but things took a turn for the unsettling when his son, Bray, hopped into the picture. That’s right—this father-son duo has been flexing their muscles, posing shirtless, and giving us all the complicated feelings we never asked for.

Advertisement

Now, it’s unclear exactly how Dean identifies, but let’s just say his page is a hotbed of homoeroticism—only now, it involves his actual flesh and blood. When Bray decided he wanted to join OnlyFans, Dean initially tried to talk him out of it (because, you know, it’s a whole thing). But Bray wasn’t having any of that: “I’m doing it, Dad!” And so, Dean took his son under his (ripped) wing and said, “I’ll help you.” No, seriously. This is happening.

Proving It: Baby Pictures and “Family Bonds” We Didn’t Sign Up For

When fans started questioning if they were really related, Dean posted throwback photos of Bray from childhood, proving they’re the real deal. But let’s be real, those baby pics? Super unsettling. It’s one thing to flex with your dad—it’s another to look at the pictures of your son as a toddler and then flex with him shirtless. What is even happening here?

Advertisement

Keeping It PG (Sort Of): Flexing, Requests, and Boundaries

As for the content, it’s mostly flexing and posing without a shirt, because apparently, the world needs more father-son muscle pics. But don’t think the requests stop there. The father-son duo has been hit with a ton of explicit requests, and while they’re not going full Incestuous Content just yet, Dean did tell TMZ, “We’ve had very strong requests.” Yeah, because that’s what every parent wants to hear.

Jake Herbert: Another Family “Business” Taking Over OnlyFans

Advertisement

Enter Jake Herbert, a 6’5″ muscle god who’s been doing the OnlyFans thing for a while. But when his dad got involved, well, let’s just say Jake’s revenue shot up faster than his chest in a flexing competition. “I made nearly £11k [$15K] in just one day,” he told The Tab. That’s a whole lot of money—and a whole lot of weirdness.

Jake’s OF is pretty straightforward: “Yes, my dad is on my page,” he writes. It’s just a few pics of them flexing, showing off their gains (and their tighty-whities). As for what they’re willing to do for their $10/month subscribers? Well, Jake is keeping things mysterious—”well, you’ll have to subscribe to see” Oh, we’re sure we’ll all be dying to know.

Father-Son Flexing: How Far Would They Go for the Money?

But honestly, there’s a price for everything, right? While most of their content stays on the PG-13 side, Jake isn’t ruling out the possibility of taking things further if the cash flow is right. As for his dad, well, he’s just there for the fun. So far, the most he’s shown off is his ass, but hey—who’s counting?

Advertisement

At the end of the day, the Byrnes and Herberts of the world are out here making money and blurring the lines between father-son bonding and whatever this is. But honestly, if you’re into this bizarre slice of OnlyFans, there’s no shame. Just make sure you’re clear about what you’re signing up for—and maybe keep the family reunions off-camera.

So… Is This Normal Now? The Bizarre World of Father-Son OnlyFans Content

In a world where you can find anything on the internet, it seems like this might just be the most… complicated content you can subscribe to. So if you’re into the idea of father-son bonding with a side of flexing and questionable choices, have at it. We’re just here for the popcorn.