OnlyFans with Vanderpump Rules’ Newest Stars

OnlyFans has just become the latest spicy twist in the Vanderpump Rules reboot, and this time, the drama comes with a side of abs. The latest season may have left behind the Scandoval saga, but it’s quickly delivering a fresh dose of drama—thanks to two brand-new cast members who aren’t shy about showing off their hottest assets.

Meet Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen: The Newest Eye Candy at SUR

Meet Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen, cousins turned reality TV stars, who are already turning heads and setting the internet on fire. It didn’t take long for them to go viral after the premiere of the new season, and it’s not just their charismatic personalities and drama-worthy antics that are getting all the attention. Oh no, it’s their OnlyFans accounts and shirtless pics that have the gays—and pretty much everyone else—stalking their social media like it’s a live show.

Axel Stone and His Very Active OnlyFans

Hahn, the Axel Stone of the group, seems to have a knack for keeping the heat cranked up. After sharing a shirtless pic on X (formerly Twitter) alongside an unknown man, his followers were quick to throw out the thirst traps in the comments. But why not? With a profile description that reads, “Fitness and modeling! Always down for a good time and living life to the fullest. Let’s have some fun and don’t be shy,” Hahn has the kind of energy that demands attention.

Reality TV stardom? Sure. A modeling and fitness career? Obviously. But don’t forget, the man’s also got an active OnlyFans account where he’s making sure fans get an up-close and personal look at all of his “fun” moments.

Jason Cohen’s Scrubbed Yet Scorching Social Presence

Cohen, the other new guy in the VPR crew, might be new to the Bravo universe, but he’s been no stranger to the reality TV spotlight. Before making his mark at SUR, Cohen starred alongside Hahn on the Netflix dating show Dated & Related—and yes, the chemistry between the two was already sparking even back then. But here’s the kicker: while Cohen may have scrubbed his OnlyFans account from the web, his link is still floating around, just in case you want a peek at his modeling and acting work (hint: it’s worth the click).

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of These Hot SUR-Vers

Both of these guys know how to get fans buzzing, and the internet can’t seem to get enough. Whether it’s thirsting over their sizzling shirtless photos or debating whether they’re truly diving into reality TV or just there for the “fun,” one thing is clear: Hahn and Cohen are giving fans exactly what they want—a lot of eye candy and drama wrapped up in one irresistible package.

What’s Next for the New SUR-Vers?

As the season progresses, we can expect more chaos and, of course, more thirst traps from these new SUR-vers. With the spotlight squarely on Hahn and Cohen, it’s clear they’re playing the game of reality TV just as well as they’re playing the game of social media. Whether it’s stirring up drama or flashing their abs on OnlyFans, one thing is for sure—these guys know how to keep the internet buzzing. And as the Vanderpump Rules world continues to shake things up, we’ll be here, eagerly scrolling through their OnlyFans and hoping for more.

Because, let’s be real—sometimes the drama isn’t just on TV… it’s in the DMs. So, will Hahn and Cohen deliver even hotter content, or will the thirst trap frenzy be replaced by something even juicier? Either way, it’s safe to say the internet is watching, and the thirst is real.

Your turn, readers—are you here for the drama, or are you just waiting for the next shirtless pic to drop? Either way, we’re all in for the ride.