Daniel Franzese Co-Stars As A Woofy Gay Geek With Fuzzy Cheeks

Out singer/songwriter Tom Goss has been extolling the virtues of hirsute plus-sized gay men for years, and now he’s back to celebrate those gay geeks with fuzzy cheeks with ‘Nerdy Bear: The Markaholic Remix.’

The new single and music video revisits Goss’s popular ‘Nerdy Bear’ release from last summer but reinterprets the tune from the bear perspective.

The original track was a pop track with sultry R&B vibes, but the new release (by LA-based producer Markaholic) raises the BPMs and features Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese.

Franzese, one of the gay community’s ultimate ‘nerdy bears,’ says the idea to remix the song was his.

“When Tom’s original came out last summer, I was like ‘OMG, it’s about time we got an anthem of guys pursuing us in song,” says Franzese. “We should do a remix of this track where the bear responds that he’s down to party—and I should rap on it!’”

And that’s exactly what happens as Franzese drops some rhymes that weave sexual connotations with 80s arcade game references.

“If you like whips and chains, we can do the Double Dragon,” referencing the martial arts game. He continues with “I’ll follow you down your Oregon trail and hitch on to your wagon.”

Along the way, the music video touches on the cherries in Pac-Man, shapes from Tetris and the mushrooms in Mario Brothers.

Like Tetris when I’m finished, I dream of your shape for hours

Beat your big boss baby, your Gannon, your bowser

Give your boy a mushroom and I’ll grow like I’m supposed to

Love a Harry pothead, winggarda levioso

Grab a joystick, come get closa, scoot-a cross da-sofa,

Chew and chomp these cherries Pac Man, don’t worry, I won’t ghost ya

The idea behind the music video is to convey the confidence Franzese and others in the gay bear community have built by not only accepting their girth, but embracing it. “It’s fun to find unique ways to amplify body positivity and happiness,” says Franzese.

Plus, Goss brings a few smiles of his own in the video, throwing down his own brand of stripper moves. It’s all big fun with some big beats.

Franzese has collaborated with Goss before having played the singer’s husband in a series of videos from Goss’s album, Territories. “It’s always fun to work with Danny, and at this point it seems like we’re just making up opportunities to work together,” Goss laughs.

‘Nerdy Bear: The Markaholic Remix’ is available on all major digital platforms.

You can check out the music video below and follow Tom Goss on Instagram here.