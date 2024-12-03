Who’s the Boss and Cujo child star and now instahunk Danny Pintauro just underwent a life-saving emergency surgery following a motorcycle accident on the night of Thanksgiving.

The 48-year-old former child star posted a video of himself in the ICU with a nasogastric tube in his nose, while recovering from surgery. In the video, a moment in the ICU also captures Danny with an intubation tube in his mouth. Although conscious, it seems like Danny’s body really took a beating following the scooter accident. In the same video, Danny told the story of how he came into this unfortunate predicament.

“I thought I would share an update with all of you! On Thanksgiving night, I got into a scooter accident. The bike lane I was riding in was suddenly blocked with cones, and I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon. The pylons hurt!! I have a terrible scrape on my arm, and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm. The next morning, it was a whole lot better, so I didn’t worry as much.”

Unfortunately, even though Danny felt like he came out of the accident slightly unscathed, the following day proved that he was just human and that the accident may have caused a tearing in his stomach.

“Yesterday, Saturday, late afternoon, I started having these weird chest pains. It felt like my hiatal hernia was acting up. Before long, the pain was so significant all across my chest, my stomach muscles, and my shoulder muscles that I could barely breathe. It was the worst moment of my life. Wil drove me to the hospital, and after all kinds of tests, a CAT scan, an x-ray, and bloodwork, they discovered that I had an infection in my bloodstream due to a tear in my stomach lining—air and stomach acid, etc., were escaping into my abdomen.”

Pintauro admits that the surgery was “absolutely terrifying,” but he was able to keep it together for the most part.

“It’s been the most excruciating pain I’ve ever felt in my whole life, so I had to have emergency surgery last night.”

Danny’s currently recovering and only asks for fans and followers to light a candle for him and to keep him in their prayers. The former child star’s last known acting role was in Lifetime’s A Country Christmas Harmony. Currently, he sells beautiful book nooks on his Etsy account where you will also find autographed posters of Danny as a child actor.

We wish you a speedy recovery Danny!