David Beckham + Trainer Gunnar Peterson + F45 = The DB45 Workout

Soccer phenom and former professional footballer David Beckham is partnering with Gunnar Peterson and F45 Training to create DB45, the first football-inspired workout. F45 is the fastest-growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur in 2022. The workout, launched on May 11th, will consist of eleven stations in a football-themed cardio class.

Related: Did David Beckham upstage his son Brooklyn at his wedding?

Inspired by his impressive career, DB45 combines exercises Beckham used in past training sessions. Incorporating explosive, power-focused, multi-directional exercises, this 45-minute workout will see F45ers complete two sets in each station, moving through a “follow the leader,” football-inspired 4:4:2 class formation, with stations representing typical football positions including Goal, Defence, Mid-Field, and Attack. The former Manchester United midfielder commented on the workout saying,

“I have loved working alongside Gunnar and the F45 team to create DB45, my first signature workout. For me, training as part of a team has always been my favourite way to work out, and my DB45 programme is influenced by exercises I did as a professional football player. F45 always brings innovative and effective workouts to the timetable, and I’m excited for the F45 community to finally be able to try out mine.”

I’ve just completed the brand new DB45 work out 💪🏼This is Beckham Vs Me after 45 mins of exercise 😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/PHJ79B1A4X — Dave Goodings (@DavidGoodings) May 11, 2022

Gunnar Peterson, F45’s Chief of Athletics and renowned Hollywood trainer, had this to say about the hardcore workout,

“Working with a professional athlete like David Beckham to create DB45 has been great fun and offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the F45 community to train like an iconic athlete. DB45 offers something unique to the F45 timetable. It’s the first football-inspired class for F45, which combines the unique functional exercises that make F45 so great, as well as honouring Beckham’s career – the F45 community is in for a lot of fun with this workout.”

I actually have worked out at the F45 training gym in Williamsburg. They were running a promotion when the studio first opened up. I loved the workouts, more than Orange Theory fitness, but after the promotion, the price tag was a little too steep for me. Fun fact: I also felt like an ex-pat there since most of the classes were filled with Australians! Very hot Australians!

The DB45 classes will pay homage to Beckham’s iconic jersey numbers from his football career, the set timings will alternate between 32 seconds work, 15 seconds rest, and 23 seconds work, followed by 20 seconds rest. Users will complete the ultimate finisher with 7 x 30-second bodyweight exercises. According to their website,

“F45 Training is a global fitness community specializing in innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven. Become part of the F45 family today and experience for yourself what makes us different. With our fitness studios expanding across the United States, there’s probably an F45 Training near you.”

With almost 8 million views on the Instagram post it’s likely that DB45 is going to be a hit. And judging by most of the comments DB45 will be a massive hit if there is a guest appearance by the gorgeous and ripped H&M underwear model,

“imagine going to class and david beckham being there” -theerikaleal “OMG…imagine, the guy next to you doing exercises is Mr. Beckham” -betty.lashious “im going to be so disappointed if he’s not in my class tomorrow morning” -cheryl.stevenson “best day ever” -callumosbornefitness

That DB45 workout was 🔥🔥 — Chef Manef (@senior_amuna) May 11, 2022

Previewed David Beckham’s new DB45 workout this morning, and let’s just say I might be sore for a few days (And yes, I put an emoji over my sweaty/tired face 😅) pic.twitter.com/QNBCjfEqBm — Alexandra Hurtado (@AliMarieHurtado) May 9, 2022

Sources: Men Celebrities