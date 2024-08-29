David Chikochi Talks Tight Swim Briefs & Maximizing His Full Potential

The Baywatch stars are back with After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun and they still look smoking hot!

If you grew up watching Baywatch, the new docuseries details what went down in the original series that aired from 1989 to 1999. The show has since produced a number of spin-offs and movies. Younger audiences are familiar with the movie Baywatch starring Zac Efron, The Rock, and Alexandra Daddario. However, the OG was a cult classic for a reason!

The cultural phenomenon is easily recognizable because of the amazing montages set on the beach where the lifeguards would run around saving people in their iconic red swimsuits. This may sound vain in comparison to today’s media, but the entire series hinged on how great the lifeguards looked in their swimsuits, and who can blame them? The cast looked fantastic!

One of the most popular actors from the series was David Chokachi, who played Cody Madison from 1995 to 1999. You have to admit, David was one of the main reasons you tuned in back in the day.

Let’s take a moment to reminisce on David emerging from the pool in his blue swim briefs and to us hoping he was heading straight out of our TV screens.

Liked what you see? Well, David talked about maintaining his physique and using that to his advantage during his time on the show–because it worked, he was in the opening sequence, every single time! He says of his time on the show:

“I figured out early on in the show that the more fit you are, the more episodes they are going to write for you, the more fans you’ll have and the more money you’re gonna make.” Adding, “It was like a self-fulfilling thing so I just embraced it. I wanted to be super, super fit and I made sure I was.”

David looked jaw-dropping in whatever he wore, but whenever he needed to wear tight swim briefs on the show (per the producers instructions), David made sure to prevent looking “small” in the freezing cold morning at the beach. He explains in the docuseries:

“I would basically try and find a little towel or jacket and hid under it and I would do a little personal fluffing…it created a little circulation and you could represent yourself a little bit better.”

While promoting the docuseries, David captions the trailer on his Instagram (@therealdavidchokachi):

“Can’t eat Twinkie’s if you have to rock the Speedo…”

Even though David asked to wear swimming trunks on occasion, producers told him that real-life lifeguards wore speedos because they’re “more effective in the water.” Talking about the sexualization of both the men and women on the show, Alexandra Paul, who played Lt. Stephanie Holden said:

“Men can be sexualized just as much as women and Chokachi is a perfect example of that in the opening credits. He’s coming out of the water and his muscles are popping out, he throws head back, and in slow motion you see his c**k in his suit and it was hot.”

Another cast member, Kelly Packard, who played April Giminski, also gave her two cents saying:

“On the show the men all had to wear next to nothing and there was little left to the imagination. The producers threw those guys in Speedos”

Carmen Electra also shared:

“I think Baywatch was ahead of its time because the men were featured and men looked hot.”

Decades later and David still looks amazing in red swim trunks…

The Baywatch look remains iconic to this day, and these legendary actors are a big reason why the show achieved its cult status. Their charisma, athleticism, hot looks, and unforgettable on-screen presence helped define an era and continue to influence pop culture, keeping the Baywatch legacy alive.

Catch more of the cast in After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun. You can watch the first four episodes, which are now streaming on Hulu.

Sources: Daily Mail, LAD Bible