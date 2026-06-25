Daxton Bloomquist Eyes a New Adventure with 1-Man ‘Pressure’ Show

I went to check on one of my favorite reality TV stars, Daxton Bloomquist, and I was very pleased to see he’s still making power moves. The actor, model and podcast host recently revealed that he is debuting his one man show, Pressure, this summer. I know one man shows typically get a bad rap, but I’d pay to see him read the phone book.

In an Instagram post, Daxton describes his show as: “A bold, heartfelt and darkly comedic solo show about our country’s medical system. Where healing, identity and learning to embrace life’s unexpected detours poke you right in the eye!” Oh, I see what he did there and his fans from Hallmark will get it, too!

Mr. Bloomquist can be found bringing Pressure to life on the following dates, though I’m sure a few more will be announced in the future.

Performances:

July 15 @ 4PM – 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

July 17 @ 6:30PM – 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

July 19 @ 1PM – 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

November 10 @ 7PM – 410 West 2nd Street, New York, NY

There’s a lot of ground Pressure can cover. I think there’s a lot all of us can say about the healthcare system in America. I think his tone and promise of comedic effect is what will set this show away from others. As we’ve learned from the late Joan Rivers, laughter can bond us together even when discussing a tragic topic.

This isn’t Daxton Bloomquist’s first time on stage in a professional theatre setting. He appeared in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon as well as productions of Grease and Jersey Boys. However, Pressure will be his first time on stage completely solo. I actually didn’t know all of this when I interviewed him a few years ago!

Daxton Bloomquist burst onto the reality TV scene in 2024 when he participated in the hit Hallmark Christmas competition series Finding Mr. Christmas. Although he was third to leave the competition, by no fault of his own, he was able to achieve some hilarious, heartwarming and absolutely viral moments while on the show. He still hosts a podcast, Blondies: Out Loud, with his fellow competitor Hayden Maher.

Pressure is written and will be performed by Daxton Bloomquist. Andrew Chappelle is slated to direct. Can he hope to see you on opening night? I sure hope so!