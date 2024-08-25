Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Luke, who met the morning Down Under:

Andrew was very demure, very mindful:

Kevin Carnell felt the joy:

Andy Lee is ready for Netflix and chill:

Max has a new costume:

Anthony can serve up some dilf dad bod:

Patrick Alves likes to dance (click pic to play):

Ken Clarke was feeling the fleece:

Sterling Walker likes the splish-splash:

Kevin Davis is counting down the gym days:

Noah Richter got his beach on:

Garrett Magee had a busy August: