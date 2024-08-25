Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Luke, who met the morning Down Under:
Andrew was very demure, very mindful:
Kevin Carnell felt the joy:
Andy Lee is ready for Netflix and chill:
Max has a new costume:
Anthony can serve up some dilf dad bod:
Patrick Alves likes to dance (click pic to play):
Ken Clarke was feeling the fleece:
Sterling Walker likes the splish-splash:
Kevin Davis is counting down the gym days:
Noah Richter got his beach on:
Garrett Magee had a busy August: