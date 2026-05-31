Former F1 Driver Ralf Schumacher To Marry Boyfriend on TV

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher is officially preparing to marry partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne on May 30 in glamorous Saint-Tropez, and the entire event is shaping up to be equal parts emotional, extravagant, and very, very televised.

Fans are not just getting a wedding. They are getting a whole docuseries.

The couple’s upcoming four-part documentary, Ralf & Étienne: Wir Sagen Ja, promises viewers an intimate look into their relationship, wedding preparations, and the chaos that naturally comes with planning a major celebration when racing schedules and luxury logistics are involved.

And yes, apparently there is already a helicopter on standby.

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Schumacher’s Big Public Love Story

Nearly two years ago, Schumacher publicly came out in a heartfelt Instagram post that immediately made headlines across sports and entertainment media. The post featured Schumacher embracing Étienne with the simple caption: “Six-time Grand Prix winner Ralf Schumacher.”

The response was overwhelmingly supportive, particularly from Schumacher’s son, David Schumacher, who quickly became one of the most celebrated parts of the story thanks to his touching public support for his father.

“I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel comfortable and secure,” David wrote at the time. “No matter if they are a man or a woman.”

Honestly? People melted.

In a sports world that has not always been known for openly discussing LGBTQ+ relationships, the warmth surrounding Schumacher’s announcement felt genuinely refreshing. Fans especially loved seeing such visible support between father and son.

Étienne also reshared the original post with a heart symbol, fully leaning into the romance and positivity that quickly surrounded the couple online.

Fast Cars, Tight Schedules, and Wedding Chaos

Now the couple, who confirmed their engagement in February, is preparing for the next big milestone: getting married in Saint-Tropez while cameras document the entire thing.

According to MSN, the final episode of the documentary series will feature the wedding festivities themselves, while earlier episodes give audiences a closer look at the couple’s day-to-day dynamic and wedding planning journey.

Naturally, because this is still technically a racing family, scheduling complications are already adding a little extra tension.