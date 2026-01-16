DJ Bill Bennett’s Powerful New Video ‘Upside Down World’

Acclaimed music producer DJ Bill Bennett recently released his new music video, “Upside Down World,” an emotionally charged anthem of pride inspired by the removal of the rainbow crosswalk outside the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

The track’s top-shelf production begins with a low, insistent beat that draws the listener in. With a perfectly modulated build, we’re soon swept aloft by a choir of soaring voices on the hooky, earworm chorus. The lyrics, while defiant, convey a message of indomitable positivity and strength.

We live in an upside-down world, where fear controls what we see

Fighting symbols of love and Pride are losing our humanity

We live in an upside-down world, but we can change it today

Stop fighting colors on the ground and find a better way

The music video serves up powerful storytelling through arresting, cinematic imagery as hunky, shirtless DJ Bill Bennett stalks the streets to protest the removal of “colors on the ground.” As the video progresses, vivid rainbow colors, rainfall, and more heighten the impact of the bold visuals.

Instinct reached out to the oh-so-hunky Bennett to learn more about the atmospheric, musical meditation.

Instinct Magazine: Congrats on the powerful new music video. Tell us about the inspiration and genesis of the project.

DJ Bill Bennett: I lived just five blocks from Pulse the night of the shootings. At the time, I owned a gym, and many of my clients were part of the LGBT community. What we experienced as a city was brutal. Because of the way the shooting happened, they couldn’t use dental records to identify the victims, so it took three days before we knew who had been killed.

The outpouring of love and care across the city was unlike anything I’d ever experienced. When they painted the rainbow crosswalk outside the club, it meant so much to all of us. Learning that DeSantis had it removed in the middle of the night made me furious. That’s when I do my best writing. My first song was called “Rainbow Sidewalks,” which became a single on iTunes, but I ultimately went with “Upside Down World,” not knowing what was about to happen with ICE.

IM: The music video’s vivid imagery is bold, muscular, and confident. Did you have specific ideas in approaching the video?

Bennett: I work with some seriously talented graphic designers. The one thing I wanted was for them to capture the raw emotion of the chorus singing, “Your child won’t be coming home today”—and they totally nailed it. I also had this wild idea: turn a crucifix with Jesus into machine guns that fire in the church, then later blast out rainbow-colored smoke. They absolutely pulled it off.

IM: What has the fan reaction been like since its release?

Bennett: Fans have embraced it because we all feel like they’re trying to erase our memories and rewrite the story. This video is impossible to ignore, and I have a feeling it’s going to be a Pride anthem for years to come.

Bennett is currently prepping for the release of his new album, DILF Part 1, on February 14. Instinct will definitely be chatting with him about that. Check out his YouTube channel for more visually stunning music videos – ranging from tender exploration to kinetic, intoxicating beats – released in advance of the new collection. And click over to his official Facebook page for continuing updates.