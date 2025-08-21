Pulse Memorial Crosswalk Erased With No Notice, But Not For Long

Crews from the Florida Department of Transportation quietly painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk in Orlando overnight.

The rainbow crosswalk was a symbol of queer resilience after the deadly 2016 nightclub massacre that left 49 people fatally shot in what was the largest mass shooting in the country at the time. By the time morning came, the colorful tribute was replaced with stark black-and-white lines.

The erasure is due to a new directive from Donald Trump’s homophobic Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about “roadway safety” that stressed consistent roadway markings “free from distractions.” What this is really about is trying to erase LGBTQ people.

It’s worth noting that the state had previously approved the rainbow design, which was fully compliant with national safety standards. And research shows colorful crosswalks actually improve pedestrian safety.

Installed a year after the 2016 massacre, the crosswalk stood as both a marker of mourning and defiance for eight years.

The state department of transportation painted over the landmark overnight. https://t.co/FVjFmqcENy — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) August 21, 2025

Local leaders and survivors of the Pulse massacre denounced the erasure.

“In the middle of the night, FDOT painted over our rainbow crosswalk at the Pulse Memorial – a place where 49 mostly LGBTQ+ people were murdered,” wrote Florida state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani on X. She told The Advocate the crosswalk was painted over “in the middle of the night, FDOT painted over it, with no notice, no warning, and did not tell the city.”

In the middle of the night, FDOT painted over our rainbow crosswalk at the Pulse Memorial. A place where 49 mostly LGBTQ+ people were murdered. A tragedy that we have worked so hard to find power in pain. A rainbow crosswalk that sparked joy and showed our love for all people. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, PhD (@AnnaForFlorida) August 21, 2025

But – as we are writing this report, Rep. Eskamani has just posted a photo to her Instagram with the caption “CAN’T STOP ORLANDO’S SHINE!!” apparently showing the rainbow crosswalk has been colored in with what looks like chalk.

In a statement, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer called the removal “a cruel political act.”

“We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue.”

“This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial to what was at the time our nation’s largest mass shooting, without any supporting safety data, or discussion is a cruel political act.”

“This crosswalk not only enhanced safety and visibility for the large number of pedestrians visiting the memorial, it also served as a visual reminder of Orlando’s commitment to honor the 49 lives taken on June 12, 2016.”

We are devastated to learn that overnight the state painted over the Pulse Memorial crosswalk on Orange Avenue. But we know that while this crosswalk has been removed, Orlando’s commitment to honoring the 49 can never be erased. pic.twitter.com/4LdXvLUiom — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) August 21, 2025