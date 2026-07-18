Don Lemon Says He’s “Totally Serious” About Running for President

Before cable news, podcasts, and social media hot takes became a full-contact sport, few would have predicted that Don Lemon might one day flirt with the Oval Office. Yet here we are, living in a timeline where the veteran journalist says a presidential run isn’t just wishful thinking—it’s something he’s genuinely considering.

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His White House ambitions are real

Don Lemon is making it clear that his earlier comments about becoming president were anything but a throwaway joke. The openly gay journalist says he’s “totally serious” about the idea of running for the highest office in the United States—and yes, he’s already doing his homework.

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Back in April, the former CNN anchor floated the possibility of launching a presidential campaign, saying he believed he’d be “better than Trump.” Now, he’s doubling down instead of dialing it back.

Speaking with Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, Lemon didn’t mince words.

“I’m being totally serious.” “I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States. People keep asking me to do it.”

That’s about as clear a campaign tease as you can get without printing yard signs.

Already looking into the logistics

Lemon said he has already spoken with people who have political experience to better understand what it actually takes to mount a presidential campaign. According to him, those conversations have focused on practical matters, including campaign logistics and “when [he] would have to get in.”

His latest comments suggest he’s taking the possibility more seriously, moving beyond simply floating the idea earlier this year. Running for president may inspire endless memes online, but Lemon insists he’s approaching the possibility with genuine curiosity and preparation.

Of course, deciding to run and actually launching a viable campaign are two very different things. Still, Lemon seems determined to understand exactly what would be required before making any major announcement.

A campaign powered by people, not big donors

One detail that stood out from Lemon’s comments was how he envisions funding a potential campaign. Rather than relying heavily on wealthy political donors, he said he would want any presidential bid to be driven by support from everyday Americans.

“I would rather the people of the United States say, ‘That’s the guy we want,’ and give five or 10 dollars – something that doesn’t break the bank.”

That grassroots approach echoes a message many candidates have embraced in recent election cycles: building momentum through ordinary voters instead of deep-pocketed donors. Whether that vision could translate into a national campaign remains another question entirely.

Don Lemon says meeting voters changed his perspective

Lemon also reflected on how leaving cable news reshaped the way he sees American politics. According to him, stepping away from the anchor desk and speaking directly with voters gave him a different perspective on the country’s political landscape—and even helped spark the idea of a presidential run.

“When I was sitting at an anchor desk at CNN, I was in a bubble. Going out and actually talking to voters is where I got the idea.”

As for when he might officially throw his hat into the ring, Lemon isn’t putting a date on the calendar just yet, but he isn’t ruling it out either.

“As we get closer to 2027 or 2028, I’ll see.”

For now, Don Lemon hasn’t officially entered the race. But if his latest comments are any indication, the idea is no longer just political daydreaming. He’s treating it as a real possibility, and if he ever does file the paperwork, it would mark another groundbreaking moment in the long history of LGBTQ+ representation in American politics.