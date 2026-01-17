‘Down Periscope’ Had 1 Hot Navy Officer Who Rocked Fishnets

I distinctly remember figuring out that I was gay at age 8. I was walking along the beach, and a much older surfer sprayed me with a water gun. Back in the mid-90s, the internet hadn’t spawned into the juggernaut that it is today, so being young and gazing at the male body meant I had to watch common television shows and movies.

One such title, Down Periscope, was always playing on TV at home, due to my father’s military background and the fact that, in 1996, it was generally regarded as a decent comedy movie. While the David S. Ward directed picture barely made its budget back nearly thirty years ago, I was sure that it was a blockbuster due to the number of times I watched it on a boring Saturday afternoon.

Down Periscope is about a disgraced naval captain leading a ragtag group of misfits on their first voyage aboard a ship that’s pretty much an antique even in 1996. It stars Kelsey Grammer, Bruce Dern, William H. Macy, Rip Torn, Lauren Holly, Rob Schneider and Bradford Tatum. And this is where the story gets interesting, folks, as the scenes featuring Bradford Tatum directly contributed to my gay awakening. He plays the character of, well, Brad – a navy brat with a major attitude problem who doesn’t quite live up to his father’s expectations.

Brad is the typical bad boy addition to the cast of Down Periscope – the one that the men want to be and the one the women (and 8-year-old me) want to be with.

Now, I’ve never been into fashion trends, so what strikes me first looking back on Brad in Down Periscope is when he’s introduced to the story he’s wearing a sleeveless, fishnet shirt. I can easily creative a conspiracy theory that Brad was secretly gay and acting out because he knew his family would never accept or support him out of the closet. What better way to beat the gay out of you than to send you to the military, or in this case the navy. There’s a lot to enjoy about this character, really, because he was just so easy on the eyes and rough around the edges.

And the acting by Mr. Tatum – who bears no relation to Channing Tatum, as far as I’m aware – brought the character to life in a believable way.

The tattoos, the sleeveless shirts, the tight blue jeans, the close shave to show off a chiseled jaw, the short black hair, the piercing eyes and the hard demeanor that melts throughout the movie. Grr, I know there’s a scene where he’s in an innertube, but I can’t seem to find it. Here’s one of my favorite scenes from the movie, due to equal parts hotness and for throwing antigay Rob Scheider off the boat.

Before Down Periscope, Brad Tatum starred in a number of independent movies and/or comedies including Powder and The Stoned Age. After Down Periscope, he went on to enjoy a fantastic television career including guest spots in ER, Cold Case, Criminal Minds, GLEE and Westworld. His latest role to date was a guest spot in a 2020 episode of Project Blue Book. Currently, the retired actor, now age 60, works as an author and sculptor. He’s published a number of novels, which you can read wherever books are sold, and his social media have become a showcase of his monstrous creations. But will he ever make a return to the big and/or silver screen? Only time will tell.

What obscure movies, like Down Periscope, spurred your gay awakening?

This got me thinking… What random, long forgotten movies helped you discover that you were gay? I could honestly start a whole column on this, if anyone actually cares to read what other titles I can come up with. For now, I’ll rest with my memories of Brad Tatum in Down Periscope and encourage you to actually check out this movie if you can find it on demand somewhere. It’s pretty entertaining and also a who’s who of mid-90s talent.