Drag Brunch Ignites Christian Protests and Legal Fight

There are drag brunches with flowing mimosas, and then there are drag brunches that somehow end with politicians weighing in, lawyers getting involved, and everyone suddenly becoming an expert on lease agreements. Sydney’s Divine Playhouse, an LGBTQIA+ pop-up venue inside a former Catholic church, has become the latest stop on the never-ending culture-war carousel after hosting Sunday Mess — An Unholy Brunch Party: The Resurrection. Let’s just say the post-brunch conversation has lasted much longer than the bottomless drinks ever could.

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A former church finds a fabulous second act

Long before sequins, stilettos, and Sunday brunch entered the picture, the building had already moved on from its religious roots. The church was deconsecrated in 1932 and has spent the past seven decades operating as a theatre, making Divine Playhouse just the latest act to take the stage.

Even so, the venue’s debut quickly became one of Sydney’s most talked-about openings.

Around 70 members of Catholic and other Christian groups gathered outside during opening week, objecting to the event’s use of religious imagery. Among the concerns were performers dressed as nuns and drinks carrying tongue-in-cheek names inspired by Catholic traditions.

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Liam Aquilina said those gathered were not protesting but instead there to “pray against the mockery of our faith.” He explained that his objection wasn’t to LGBTQIA+ people using the former church, but to what he believed mocked Catholic symbols.

Christian groups including The Prodigal Sons and Fit For The Kingdom also criticized the venue online, describing its imagery as “blasphemous” while questioning a AU$100,000 New South Wales government grant connected to the project.

Divine Playhouse faces an unexpected intermission

Opening week quickly turned into an unexpected pause.

Following the controversy surrounding the venue’s launch, Divine Playhouse said its landlord issued a breach notice directing tenants to “cease carrying on offensive trade” or risk losing the lease. Organisers later announced they had closed the venue, postponed upcoming events, and were seeking legal advice while exploring their options.

As if one dramatic week wasn’t enough, organisers also said Meta temporarily disabled Divine Playhouse’s social media accounts, along with accounts belonging to LGBTQIA+ events collective Heaps Gay. Both have since been restored.

In a public statement, Divine Playhouse defended its creative vision while acknowledging the criticism.

“The arts have always been a place where people ask difficult questions, challenge ideas and use humour, satire and performance to reflect on the world around us. Not every work will resonate with every person, but the freedom to make and experience art is part of what makes an open, creative and democratic society.”

The venue added:

“While causing offence was not our intention, respectfully, we heard those concerns and in good faith promptly made changes prior to opening.”

Organisers also shared that the venue had originally planned to be called Unholy Playhouse before changing the name ahead of opening. Even so, they said they continue to view the phrase as “a reclamation for communities who may not have always felt included in traditional holy spaces.”

A much bigger conversation than one drag brunch

As legal discussions continue, many supporters say the debate has grown far beyond one themed event.

Heaps Gay said its immediate priority is protecting its artists, audiences, staff, and event organisers while considering its legal options regarding the future of Divine Playhouse.

Sydney Deputy Lord Mayor Jess Miller, who attended opening night, praised the venue as a valuable creative space and noted that LGBTQIA+ artists have long helped shape Sydney’s cultural identity. She also pointed to the city’s creative sector as a major contributor to the local economy.

Meanwhile, Night Time Industries Association vice-chair James Thorpe argued that allowing public offence alone to determine whether venues can remain open could set a troubling precedent.

His statement summed up that concern:

“Offence cannot become a mechanism for eviction.” “If it can, every artist who challenges power is vulnerable, as is every comedian who mocks a sacred cow and every queer space that refuses to make itself polite and palatable.”

NSW Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham also expressed disappointment over the closure, calling it “a step backwards for Sydney.” While supporting peaceful protest, he added that LGBTQI communities should also be able to gather and enjoy safe spaces without intimidation.

Divine Playhouse’s future remains uncertain

Whether Divine Playhouse reopens now depends on what comes next in discussions between the parties involved, but the conversation surrounding the venue isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

For many LGBTQIA+ people, the story is about protecting artistic expression and preserving spaces where queer communities can gather, celebrate, and occasionally enjoy a drag brunch with an outrageously themed cocktail. For many Christians, it’s about preserving the dignity of symbols they hold sacred and ensuring those concerns can be expressed peacefully.

The legal process and ongoing lease discussions will ultimately help determine Divine Playhouse’s future. The broader public conversation, however, is asking much bigger questions about art, faith, satire, and where those worlds collide.

One thing seems certain: few expected a Sunday drag brunch to become one of Sydney’s biggest cultural talking points of the year.

Source: ABC and Premier Christian News