Drag Queen, Artist, Nurse, Cherry Valentine Taken From Us Far Too Soon

Instinct Magazine is heartbroken learning about the death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine. The 28-year-old passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 17th. The tragic passing was confirmed in a statement released by Valentine’s, whose real name is George Ward, family:

“It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away. This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.”

Details are scarce at this time but what we do know is that Valentine’s death is a huge loss to the community. Ward, the first ever queen of Romany descent to appear on the franchise, also worked in the mental health field and was actively involved in activism in the queer community. According to Pink News, “when the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ward went back to nursing because they felt it was important “to be doing something”.

Tributes have been pouring in across social media.

In their statement, the family asks for privacy and acknowledges how much Valentine was loved and adored by fans,

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same. We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”

We are utterly heartbroken to hear the shocking news that Cherry Valentine has died.

As we try and process this news, our first thoughts are with their loved ones.

Sending our love and condolences to their family and friends. 💔 RIP Cherry 🌹#CherryValentine #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/1MjGXOesj8 — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans (@rpdrukfans) September 23, 2022

RIP Cherry Valentine. A brilliant drag performer who did so much for this world both as a nurse, and as representation for the gypsy community. A profound loss ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5fpuWSk7SU — jack rem x (@jackremmington) September 23, 2022

The most fabulous queen and irresistible spirit. An amazing mental health nurse who spread NHS love throughout the pandemic, and a proud advocate of the traveller community. A north east bright icon with the best laugh. Rest in power, Cherry 💜🍒💜#CherryValentine#DragRaceUK https://t.co/wKt1T4sIiw — Kate Holmes (@MsKateHolmes) September 23, 2022

Rest in peace. You were an absolute champion for mental health issues and the traveller community. You were a hero during the pandemic, returning to nursing. Gone too soon. #CherryValentine pic.twitter.com/vPECq68XB7 — Sarah ~ 💜 (@NoTalent_AtAll) September 23, 2022

REST IN POWER CHERRY VALENTINE.

Sources: Pink News