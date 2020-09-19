Drag Queens & Muscle Boys Share A Fun, Musical Message

Acclaimed singer Seth Sikes, who has performed on stages around the world, has spent the past several months out on Fire Island, the oh-so-gay summer getaway.

During that time, he decided to learn some new skills like video editing. And in doing so serves up this reimagined version of “Belle,” the opening number to the Broadway musical The Beauty and the Beast, with new lyrics co-written with Tony Award winner Lisa Lambert (The Drowsy Chaperone).

As in the original, Sikes sees himself as an avid reader who gets lost in the literary worlds he enjoys. But in this version, he’s continually scolded by the denizens of The Pines to wear his face mask.

Look, there he goes without his mask as always

I hope he’s not on crystal meth

With a dreamy far-off look and his nose stuck in a book

Will you please remember: Pull your mask up, Seth!

From muscle boys to drag queens, they all sing out, reminding him as he makes his way through the village, “An aging twink should keep his mask on always!”

In addition to the clever lyrics, the music video includes gorgeous drone footage from high above The Pines.

Earlier this year, Instinct reported on some Fire Island visitors going maskless amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sikes says those incidents were in the minority.

“It was a different kind of summer on Fire Island this year,” Sikes tells Instinct. “It was gorgeous and fun, as always, but the pandemic changed the rules of socializing. Interacting on the beach, on the boardwalk, or at a tea dance, became tricky. And if you forgot your mask, heaven help you!

“This video is a tribute to the lighter side of the health crisis, featuring many of my Pines neighbors,” he added. “There’s a serious message here – but we had a lot of fun making it!”

One of New York City’s most popular cabaret singers, Sikes has regularly sold-out concerts in Manhattan and across the country.

With fingers crossed for better times ahead, Sikes is scheduled to perform at Feinstein’s/54 Below on March 31 at 7:00 PM.