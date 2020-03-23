‘Drag Race’ Fans Want Leslie Jones as a Permanent Judge — ‘Her Excitement Was Everything’

Leslie Jones became a bright light during a very difficult time worldwide when she graced us with her appearance on the latest RuPaul’s Drag Race episode.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member, who has long been a super fan of the Emmy-winning series, brought on the laughs and then some during her guest judging gig alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews.

Laughter began the instant Ru started her legendary walk where Leslie sang the words to “Cover Girl”. The new host of Supermarket Sweep then recorded her as she explained what was about to happen where hilarity continued to ensue during all of the 36, yes, 36 LOOKS on the runway.

“She didn’t already had horses,” Leslie joked about one of Widow Von’Du’s outfit where she was holding a toy horse which left the judges in pure hysterics. She also brought it, fashion wise, during the show in a 70’s inspired glittery dress with her hair and makeup looking absolutely flawless.

Social media was abuzz during and after the show where they could not get over how much fun Leslie was. “Catching up on my #RupaulsDragRaceSeason12 and #LeslieJones is giving my life!” one wrote. “When a person truly enjoys themselves it radiates throughout the world. And Ms. Leslie is having a GOOD time. I hope she is one again one day.”

Others seemingly referenced how her joyous spirit is necessary during the growing Coronavirus pandemic. “Extra special judge #LeslieJones is just what the world needed right now.”

Leslie clearly loves Drag Race. RuPaul surprised her with a special message on Access Hollywood back in 2018 where her reaction was EVERYTHING!

Nicki Minaj also made a major impact on the RPDR fanbase after she guest judged the season premiere late last month. Could we see a permanent seat for either in the future?