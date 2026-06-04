OnlyFans Star Drake Von Charged With Domestic Battery

Drake Von, the adult content creator and performer known to fans as one half of the Baconator Twins, is facing serious criminal charges following his arrest in Las Vegas.

According to TMZ, Drake Von, whose real name is Dawson Bacon, was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. He is also facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

The performer is currently being held in a Las Vegas jail on a reported bond of $25,246.

The allegations have drawn attention because of Von’s sizable online following and highly public career in the adult entertainment industry.

A Familiar Name in Adult Entertainment

Drake Von rose to prominence alongside his twin brother Silas Brooks as part of the Baconator Twins. The pair built a substantial fanbase through adult content, social media appearances, and subscription platforms.

Over the years, Drake became known for increasingly headline-grabbing stunts and collaborations. Among the most talked-about was his widely publicized “1,000 bottoms in 24 hours” challenge, which generated significant discussion online.

He also made headlines for an unexpected collaboration with beauty influencer Jeffree Star on OnlyFans, a crossover that surprised both adult entertainment audiences and mainstream social media followers.

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A Relationship That Went Viral

Drake’s personal life also attracted attention beyond his work. He and his partner Mark appeared on the YouTube series Love Don’t Judge in an episode titled He’s Not My Father, He’s My Boyfriend.

The episode introduced viewers to the couple’s relationship and the 19-year age gap between them. Mark was 42 at the time of filming, while Von was 23.

According to the episode, the two met while working in the adult film industry and developed a connection that extended beyond their professional relationship. Their story sparked widespread online discussion, with many viewers debating age gap relationships while others focused on the couple’s apparent happiness together.

At the time, both described their relationship as genuine and immediate. As of now, there are no official reports as to whether Mark is the partner being mentioned in the case.

A Serious Reminder

While the allegations against Drake remain subject to the legal process, the case serves as a reminder that domestic violence can affect people of every age, gender, sexual orientation, and background.

For many LGBTQ+ people, conversations around domestic abuse are often overlooked despite the reality that abuse can occur in same-sex and queer relationships just as it can in heterosexual ones.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, support is available:

National Domestic Violence Hotline (24/7): 800-799-7233

800-799-7233 Text START to 88788

The National Domestic Violence Hotline website: thehotline.org

thehotline.org StrongHearts Native Helpline: 844-762-8483

844-762-8483 National Coalition Against Domestic Violence: ncadv.org

Anyone facing immediate danger should call 911 or local emergency services.

As legal proceedings move forward, more information about the allegations against Drake Von is expected to emerge through court records and official filings.