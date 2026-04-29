‘Ultimate Boys Trip’ Sends Spicy Stars to Miami for Drama and Heat

Ultimate Boys Trip, brings back fan favorites from X-Rated: NYC for one final getaway—and based on what we’ve seen so far, these boys packed more drama than luggage. First reported by Queerty, the new spin-off trades New York chaos for Miami heat, which feels like a dangerous combination already.

From NYC to South Beach

Over three seasons, X-Rated: NYC built a loyal following by blending outrageous drama, sharp humor, and the very real ups and downs of a tight-knit group of gay adult entertainers trying to balance work, friendship, fame, and feelings in Manhattan.

Now the chaos is getting a change of scenery.

After booking a DJ residency at an iconic LGBTQ+ destination in Miami, Boomer Banks rounds up Max Konnor and Joey Mills for a sunny escape that’s supposed to mix business with pleasure.

In theory, it sounds relaxing.

In reality, this group has never exactly been known for peaceful vacations.

RELATED: OUTtv Announces ‘X-Rated: NYC’ Season 3

Enter the New Guy

This season also introduces a new wildcard: Drake Von, a 23-year-old OF creator who arrives with a reputation already trailing behind him. Joey Mills, however, seems less than thrilled by the new addition.

Their friction starts almost immediately, with Joey openly skeptical of Drake’s intentions while Drake makes it clear he didn’t come to Miami to be an easy target.

So if your idea of quality television includes attractive men exchanging shade in tiny swimwear, you’re in very good hands.

Love Is in the Air… Maybe

Not everything is conflict, though. Max Konnor appears to be having a softer time in Miami, with one steamy waterfront kiss hinting that romance may be on the itinerary.

We support emotional growth, especially if it happens shirtless near the ocean.

Meanwhile, Boomer seems to be enjoying his new DJ era so much that he starts acting like he’s in charge of everyone’s vacation plans. Nothing stresses a friend group faster than one person discovering authority.

RELATED: X-Rated: LA – The Sexy New Spin-Off Dropping Soon

Campy, Messy, and Weirdly Charming

Part of what made X-Rated: NYC work was that the boys and the show never took itself too seriously. The drama was big, the personalities were bigger, and everything came with a wink. It often felt less like reality TV and more like a gay soap opera where everyone knows they’re in on the joke. But underneath the camp, the series also touched on real topics—life in the adult industry, performer treatment, queer spaces, and what it means to stay visible in a constantly changing online world. That mix of silly and sincere gave the show its charm.

Are You Ready to Head to Miami with the Boys?

There’s also a little nostalgia here. Ultimate Boys Trip feels like a farewell lap for the original X-Rated: NYC crew.

If they’re closing this chapter, at least they’re doing it correctly: with tans, tension, and absolutely no indoor voices.

So…Will it be a blast or a bust? Honestly, probably both. And that’s exactly why we’ll be watching.

Ultimate Boys Trip is available now on OUTtv.com.