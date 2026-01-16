Hilary Duff vs. Harry Styles—Whose Music Got Us More Excited?

Hilary Duff and Harry Styles are both entering new eras, and whether you’re craving nostalgia or a dance-floor rebirth, pop music suddenly feels very alive again.

One is bringing us back to the days of lip gloss, emotional honesty, and rain-soaked memories from Come Clean. The other is teasing a new album wrapped in disco mystique, soft masculinity, and cryptic fan scavenger hunts. And honestly? We don’t know which one has us more excited.

So let’s unpack it—no hard selling, no choosing sides (yet).

Hilary Duff Is Back—and She Sounds Like Us

First of all: yes, Hilary Duff releasing new music in 2026 feels personal.

Hilary just dropped Roommates, the second single from her upcoming album luck… or something, arriving February 20. And if you’ve ever stared at your ceiling at 2 a.m. wondering how adulthood snuck up on you so fast—congrats, this song is for you.

Roommates, co-written with her husband Matthew Koma and Brian Phillips, isn’t trying to be a club banger. It’s reflective, restless, and emotionally tired in the most relatable way. Hilary herself described it as a song about when life is life-ing, babe—and honestly? That alone deserves a win.

Source: Hilary Duff

The track aches for the version of ourselves that existed before grocery lists, budgets, and emotional baggage started piling up. It’s about wanting to feel free again—not younger, not messier, just more you. For a lot of queer listeners who grew up with Hilary as a comfort figure, that hits hard.

And let’s not forget: this is her first new album since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. That’s not a comeback—that’s a reunion.

@hilaryduff Roommates is a song about when life is life-ing, babe. It’s that ache for a wilder, freer time – before the days were swallowed by carpools, budget talks, grocery runs and letting old or new insecurities slip in. It’s the restless hum of wanting to find your way back – to your rhythm, to your person, to yourself. OUT NOW ✨🩵🛏️ ♬ Roommates – Hilary Duff

Sold-Out Shows and Soft Chaos

If you needed proof that Hilary Duff still has the gays in a chokehold, look no further than her live shows. Her Small Rooms, Big Nerves dates sold out instantly, marking her first headline concerts in over a decade. Add to that her Las Vegas residencies at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort—also sold out—and suddenly it’s very clear: this isn’t a nostalgia cash grab. People genuinely want this Hilary.

Source: @hilaryduff

The lead single, Mature, already hinted at where she’s headed—witty, self-aware pop that doesn’t pretend she’s 22 again. It’s grown-up pop for people who survived the 2000s and came out stronger (and hotter).

Hilary isn’t chasing trends. She’s letting life inform her music—and that might be why it feels so comforting.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles Is Building a Disco Universe

Now let’s pivot—from emotional group hug to disco fantasy.

Harry Styles just announced his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., arriving March 6. No single yet. No tracklist. Just vibes—and honestly, that’s very Harry.

The rollout has been… theatrical. An eight-minute video titled Forever, Forever. Mysterious posters in cities around the world. A WhatsApp chat. A voice memo from Harry himself mumbling we belong together. It’s giving art project. It’s giving intentional mystery. It’s giving queer bait—but make it affectionate.

The album cover alone—Harry mid-dance under a disco ball—feels like a thesis statement. This isn’t sad-boy folk Harry. This is movement, connection, sweat, joy.

And while we don’t know exactly what the album sounds like yet, the title suggests a playful tension: intimacy, repetition, and occasional chaos. Honestly? Very on-brand for a fanbase that thrives on emotional projection.

So… Who Are We Rooting For?

Here’s the thing: Hilary Duff and Harry Styles aren’t competing. They’re feeding different parts of the queer soul.

Hilary is for the millennials who grew up watching Lizzie McGuire and now need a soundtrack for emotional regulation and late-night journaling. Her music feels like texting an old friend who knows all your phases and still loves you.

Harry is for the fantasy. The freedom. The dance floor where you reinvent yourself for the night and maybe fall in love under a disco ball. He’s selling possibility, mystery, and connection.

So are we going for nostalgia—or something else?

Honestly? We’re going for both.

Because queer joy doesn’t have to choose. And if this music season is teaching us anything, it’s that there’s room for reflection and reinvention.

Now excuse us while we scream-sing Roommates and refresh Spotify waiting for Harry’s first single.

Who are you more excited for? Hilary? Harry? Or are you like us—emotionally invested in both?