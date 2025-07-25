Harry Styles has done it again, and no, we’re not talking about a surprise album or another high-fashion feather boa moment (though we wouldn’t complain). This time, Mr. Styles is stepping off the stage and into the bedroom with a cheeky little release that’s got tongues wagging—and hopefully, other things buzzing too.

Photo Credit: @harry_styles

Say hello to the latest addition to his wildly popular lifestyle and personal care brand, Pleasing: a double-sided vibratorand a 3-ounce bottle of personal lubricant that’s already got fans screaming…with excitement, of course.

The double-ended toy, priced at $68, isn’t just a looker—though trust us, it’s gorgeous enough to leave out on your nightstand next to your vinyl collection and scented candles. It’s sleek, it’s stylish, and it’s very Harry. Naturally. The toy was designed in collaboration with the brilliant sex educator, author, and all-around goddess of good vibes (literally), Zoë Ligon—the genius behind Spectrum Boutique and an icon in the sex-positive movement.

Photo Credit: pleasing.com

According to Pleasing’s website, this release is “an invitation to please yourself like you mean it.” We couldn’t agree more. It’s all about radical self-love, delighting a “kaleidoscope of bodies, desires, and curiosities,” and doing it with a whole lot of style. In short: it’s masturbation, elevated.

Photo Credit: pleasing.com

The brand is celebrating the release with a pop-up shop in New York City’s Elizabeth Street from July 25 to 27—which we can only imagine will be part boutique, part sexual wellness awakening, and part spiritual experience. Get there early. You know the gays are going to be lining up with iced coffees and tote bags.

Now, before we all jump on our nearest group chat and scream “bottoms, assemble!”, here’s a gentle PSA: the vibrator’s flared base is not suitable for anal use. Yes, that collective groan you hear is valid. But fear not, this could be just the beginning of a very sex-positive, very inclusive toy line from Harry and the Pleasing team. Fingers crossed (and lubricated, thanks to the $25 Pleasing Lube) that more is on the way.

And speaking of lube: it’s water-based, silky-smooth, and made for everyone—every curve, every angle, every moment of indulgence. So while the toy may be strictly above the equator for now, the lube is ready to party.

All in all, this release is a vibey little reminder to please yourself like you mean it. Whether you’re lighting candles, putting on your favorite Harry ballad, or just exploring what feels good—you deserve it. And who knows? One buzz from that dual-ended beauty and you might just hit a Watermelon Sugar High.

Go on. Treat yourself. Harry said so.