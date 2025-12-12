Dylan Efron is a Sexy Shirtless Santa For the Holidays

If you thought the holidays were all gingerbread, nutmeg, and wholesome Hallmark energy… think again, darling. This year, Christmas has abs. Washboard abs. Curling-candy-cane dumbbell abs. Because Yahoo Mail went and gifted the world something far better than anything you’ll find under the tree: Dylan Efron as Santa Claus—and not just any Santa, but the hottest, cheekiest, most “North Swole” Daddy-in-training version ever committed to a holiday campaign.

So grab your cocoa (or something stronger), because this Santa doesn’t just check his list twice—he checks his macros.

YaHoHoHo, Indeed

In the campaign that launched a thousand thirsty comments, Dylan Efron struts onscreen in a Santa suit intentionally left… strategically unbuttoned. The man looks less like he’s prepping for a midnight cookie binge and more like he’s about to compete in a festive bodybuilding competition sponsored by peppermint extract.

He curls candy cane dumbbells with the focus of a man sculpted by elves who moonlight as personal trainers. He cold-plunges “for peppermint’s sake” in water that would send Frosty running for a heat lamp. He flexes with the confidence of someone who absolutely knows viewers paused the video at least once.

It’s holiday thirst-trapping elevated to performance art.

And according to the campaign, this fantasy fitness Santa exists because Yahoo Mail cleared his schedule—giving him time to pump iron, plunge into ice baths, and probably moisturize like it’s an Olympic sport.

Yes, apparently organization isn’t just sexy—it’s Santa-core.

“‘Tis the Season and ‘Tis Arm Day”

In the ad, Efron delivers what might be the greatest line ever spoken by a Santa in human history:

“‘Tis the season and ‘tis arm day.”

Truly, Shakespeare could never.

He continues, explaining that the holiday crunch is hectic—something anyone who’s ever panicked over last-minute gifts can relate to. But with Yahoo Mail, he says, everything becomes “effortless,” leaving him with more time to hit the gym and “other stuff,” which we can only assume includes looking delicious, giving the elves heart palpitations, and making the reindeer question their orientation

This is a Santa who won’t be leaving coal in your stocking—but he may leave you breathless.

A Year of Efron Excellence

While the internet collectively faints over his jolly gym-bunny persona, it’s worth remembering that Dylan Efron didn’t just serve holiday fantasy this year—he worked.

He finished in fourth place on Dancing With the Stars, partnering with pro Daniella Karagach and proving that he can not only lift a sleigh but also lift a ballroom number. Fans watched him grow week after week, transforming from “athletic guy with rhythm?” to “full-blown heartthrob with choreography skills.”

And his proud older brother Zac Efron? Beaming from the sidelines like a supportive stage mom with biceps.

But the glitterball wasn’t the only trophy he flirted with. Dylan also won The Traitors U.S. Season 3 as a faithful—outplaying, outstrategizing, and out-hotting almost everyone in the castle. He didn’t just walk out victorious; he walked out beloved. Being both trustworthy and gorgeous is frankly unfair to the rest of humanity.

Santa, But Make It Daddy

Dylan Efron is ending the year with a résumé more stacked than his abs: Dancer. Reality-TV champion. Outdoor adventurer. Internet crush. And now? A Santa Claus who could easily make Mrs. Claus consider an open relationship.

But beyond the thirst, there’s something sweet in all the silliness. The holiday campaign is playful, festive, and gloriously self-aware—a celebration of fun during a season where things often get a little too serious. Dylan leans into the cheekiness, the camp, the sexy absurdity of it all. It’s the kind of deliciously over-the-top content that gay holiday culture thrives on.

This isn’t your childhood Santa. This is Santa after a glow-up, a protein shake, and several thousand squats.

What’s Next for Our North Swole King?

Dylan Efron has had an undeniably successful year—and if this new Santa era is any indication, 2026 might be even hotter. Whether he returns to reality TV, hits another adventure series, or keeps surprising us with festive thirst traps, one thing is certain: we’ll be watching, refreshing, replaying, and possibly writing letters to this Santa instead.

And yes, we’re talking that kind of letter.

So here’s to Dylan Efron, the sexy, silly, peppermint-fresh Santa we didn’t know we needed—but are very glad we got.

Ho-ho-holy abs…What I would give to be Santa’s elf right now.