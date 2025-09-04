Dylan Efron Turns Shirtlessness into an Artform in Samsung’s Latest Ad

Dylan Efron is at it again, proving that his abs are the real stars of the show—and now, they’re getting some extra screen time thanks to Samsung. The Traitors star recently fronted a series of hilarious ads promoting the new Galaxy 7 Fold7, and let’s just say, it’s the kind of campaign we never knew we needed. Efron, always a beacon of muscle-bound charm, has taken his shirtlessness to a whole new level—this time with a comedic twist that left fans swooning.

In the latest ad, Efron teams up with Jake Shane, a gay TikTok comedian and podcaster, for a moment of pure magic. They’re poolside, as you do when you’re a 33-year-old reality TV star who just gets it, with Efron, of course, showing off his gym-honed body in all its shirtless glory. The dynamic duo brings some banter to the scene, setting the tone for what’s to come.

“Bro, my agent needs a headshot of me wearing, get this, a shirt,” Efron quips.

Shane, never one to shy away from a sarcastic punchline, delivers the perfect retort: “Talk about off-brand.”

Cue the perfectly timed reveal: Efron pulls out his Galaxy 7 Fold7, which, like the magic that it is, generates an AI-created shirt to cover his shirtless self. The ad cleverly nods to his perpetual shirtless state, making it an instant hit with fans—particularly those who have long appreciated the joke of Efron’s effortless “no shirt, no problem” lifestyle.

The combination of Efron’s playful humor and his obvious lack of a wardrobe is a hit. It’s no surprise that the commercial quickly became a fan favorite. His growing legion of followers flocked to Instagram, lighting up the comments section with declarations of loyalty and a touch of thirst.

And let’s be real, the thirst was real in the comments section but of course came in the form of very valid questions:

“Ok but what if we had a photo of you with your shirt ON—can the phone ALSO take it OFF ?!?” “BUT DOES IT TAKE OFF YOUR PANTS?!”

Of course, Efron’s newfound role as the tech world’s leading ad model comes with some extra perks. But let’s be honest, Samsung isn’t just selling us a phone here. No, they’ve cleverly packaged a bit of comedy, a touch of shirtless charm, and a whole lot of “yup, we’re buying it” in one viral moment.

So, what do we love most about this campaign? It’s that rare moment when a brand leans into humor, self-awareness, and a dash of well-placed eye candy. Efron isn’t just flexing his muscles; he’s flexing his comedic timing, too. And as far as we’re concerned, that’s a winning combination.

And if that AI-generated shirt doesn’t come with an option to actually remove clothing, well… let’s just say, we’re willing to wait for the update.