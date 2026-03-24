Edward Cornes: Met Police’s Failure to Seek Justice for a Gay Student

It’s been nearly two years since the death of Edward Cornes, and his tragic story is still stirring up more questions than answers. The 19-year-old student, who was just beginning his journey at University College London, was found dead in a hotel room in King’s Cross, London. His death, ruled drug-related, came after a night that involved two middle-aged men, one of whom had spent years watching over the city’s streets with a different kind of gaze—one marked by tragedy, shame, and eventually, a broken investigation.

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Police Failures or Systemic Neglect?

What could have been a straightforward case became a deeply disturbing scandal when it emerged that the police investigation was mishandled in what some are now calling a chilling example of institutional homophobia. While the investigation concluded that Edward’s death was not suspicious, the police’s failure to follow crucial lines of inquiry—like securing vital evidence, including CCTV footage and forensic samples—has raised eyebrows, to say the least.

The Ghost of Stephen Port: A History of Mistakes

The fact that these failures mirror the horrendous mishandling of the Stephen Port case, where a serial killer was allowed to prey on young gay men in East London, is more than just a coincidence. It feels like a symptom of a system that still doesn’t quite know how to handle the deaths of LGBTQ+ individuals with the same level of urgency and care it would for others. But Edward’s family is not about to let this fade away into the void of systemic neglect.

His mother, Miriam Blythe, has spoken out with devastating clarity: “We hoped the inquest would be an opportunity to get to the truth, but it became a chance for the police to smear his name once again.”

A Legacy of Harmful Stereotypes

This wasn’t just about poor investigation methods. It’s about the narrative that was allowed to be told about Edward—a narrative that, by all accounts, relied heavily on the fact that he was gay. Edward was slandered during the inquest, his name dragged through the mud by comments from officers who seemed to hold a rather unsavory view of his sexuality. One suggested he was a “rent boy,” and another leaned into tired, homophobic tropes about drug use in the gay community. These were not just careless words—they were the manifestations of a culture of prejudice that still thrives, even in 2023.

The Fight for Accountability

The family’s allegations aren’t just about procedural failures; they’re about being made to feel like their son’s life didn’t matter. The suggestion that a young man—smart, hardworking, full of promise—could end up dead under such mysterious circumstances and have his identity twisted by those sworn to serve and protect, speaks to something far more dangerous than bad police work. It speaks to the deep-seated homophobia that seems to remain unchecked in many institutions, including law enforcement.

Justice for Edward: A Broader Fight for Change

This case is not just about a young man’s tragic death; it’s a moment of reckoning for the systems meant to keep us safe. It’s about a broken system that continues to fail LGBTQ+ individuals, especially those who are young, marginalized, or less likely to be given the benefit of the doubt. And it’s about a family who, in the face of overwhelming pain, continues to push for justice—not just for Edward, but for every LGBTQ+ person whose life is treated as expendable by the very systems built to protect them.

What Happens Next?

While the investigation into the Met’s handling of Edward’s case continues, his family’s fight is also a fight for something more: it’s a fight for accountability, for acknowledgment, and ultimately, for the kind of change that would make sure no one—gay, straight, or anywhere in between—ever has to go through something like this again.

The Ongoing Pursuit of Justice

Edward Cornes deserves more than just a conversation about how he died. He deserves a reckoning that forces the people who failed him to confront the reality of their actions—and hopefully, make things better for everyone who comes after him.

As the investigation unfolds, one thing remains clear: The pursuit of justice for Edward Cornes is far from over. His family, and the LGBTQ+ community at large, will not let his death fade into obscurity. We will keep asking the questions, we will keep pushing for answers—and we will demand accountability. Because Edward’s life, like all of ours, mattered.

Source: The Times and The Standard