Elio’s Censored Journey: How Pixar Killed a Gay Character for Profit

When Pixar’s Elio got its 2025 Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, we were all excited. Finally, an animated movie that could break some serious barriers, right? Well… not exactly. As it turns out, Elio was stripped of its most interesting trait—its LGBTQ+ storyline—making the film feel more like a Missed Opportunity than an Oscar contender.

In an extremely candid interview with the Wall Street Journal, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter spilled the beans on why the queer elements were cut. “We’re making a movie, not hundreds of millions of dollars of therapy,” he said. Translation: we don’t want to start awkward conversations between parents and kids about sexuality. Which, OK, we get it, Pete. But really? A movie about nothing was better than a movie that had something to say? Let’s dig in.

The Original Vision: A Queer Kid Who Liked Fashion (And Maybe Boys)

From the beginning, Elio was supposed to be different. Elio, the main character, was supposed to be a stylish, fashion-forward queer kid—think “trash-ion show” pink tank top and a bedroom decorated with subtle nods to a same-gender crush. But after the film’s original director, Adrian Molina, left the project (due to these very cuts), Pixar decided to play it safe. Docter’s team took out the queer elements, leaving Elio with none of the identity-defining characteristics that could’ve made him truly unique.

“Suddenly, you remove this big, key piece, which is all about identity, and Elio just becomes about totally nothing,” an anonymous Pixar artist told The Hollywood Reporter. So, what was left? A generic animated kid with no clear sense of self. Now, that’s a plot twist we didn’t expect.

Pete Docter’s “We Don’t Do Therapy Here” Take on Representation

Docter’s comments raised eyebrows: “We’re making a movie, not hundreds of millions of dollars of therapy.” Ouch. It’s almost as if Pixar’s creative department had no faith in parents having the “talk” with their kids about LGBTQ+ issues. And sure, maybe Pixar didn’t want to make Elio a lesson in sexuality, but by removing those queer elements, the movie became a story about nothing at all. Who knew that avoiding therapy would result in such a bland, identity-free film?

A $154 Million Flop: Was It Really About “Cranking Crap Out”?

Let’s talk numbers. Elio made $154 million worldwide—not exactly the big hit Pixar was expecting. Docter, always one to be blunt, didn’t mince words when talking about the company’s creative direction: “If we’re going to just crank crap out, let’s shut the doors.” Well, Pete, you did a great job cranking out… a forgettable movie, apparently. It’s not just about the cash—Elio could have been a movie that made a real impact, but instead, it was a film that got “sanitized” to meet the lowest common denominator. The queer kid who liked pink tank tops and could’ve been a true icon? Yeah, we miss that version.

A Story About Identity… or a Story About Nothing?

The movie’s biggest flaw? It lost its identity. Take a second to think about that—Elio was meant to be about a young kid grappling with self-discovery and the pressures of being different. But after the cuts, Elio’s character became just another generic hero in an animated world filled with forgettable characters. It’s like Pixar built a beautiful, complex character only to erase all the things that made them interesting.

And despite 40-plus nominations at the 2026 awards season, Elio didn’t win anything major. Not even a “Best-At-Least-They-Tried” award. Maybe Pixar’s real lesson here is: don’t sanitize a story about identity to make it “family-friendly” if it’s just going to be boring as a result.

What Could Have Been: A Queer Representation in the Making

Let’s be clear: Elio could’ve been a trailblazer. A movie that celebrated a queer character’s self-discovery and unapologetic authenticity in a world where LGBTQ+ representation is still lagging behind. Instead, it’s just a movie about a kid who likes pink tank tops. Fun? Sure. But memorable? Not so much.

It’s a shame Pixar didn’t have the guts to make Elio the groundbreaking film it could’ve been. Maybe the studio didn’t want to risk angering a few parents, but in the end, they risked losing the chance to make a movie that could have changed the game. Let’s hope Pixar learns from this mistake and gives us a future Elio who’s fully himself—no edits, no compromises, no apologies.

Final Thoughts: Pixar’s Biggest Missed Opportunity

If there’s one thing Elio proves, it’s that authenticity is everything. And when a movie about self-identity is stripped of its queer heart, what you’re left with is an animated film that could’ve been so much more. Disney Pixar, we were rooting for you to give us a story worth remembering. Instead, we got a lesson in what happens when creativity takes a backseat to corporate fear.

So, here’s to hoping the next animated movie gives us the representation we deserve—one that doesn’t water down its soul for a little box office boost. Because queer kids everywhere deserve to see themselves, flaws, fashion, and all, on the big screen.