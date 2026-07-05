Building a Proposal So Extra It Ended in an Arrest

Building a memorable proposal usually involves flowers, candles, or a photographer hiding somewhere nearby. One Russian couple looked at the Empire State Building and thought much, much bigger.

Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov have gone viral after climbing the iconic New York skyscraper, getting engaged at the top of its 1,454 foot spire, and then getting arrested shortly after making their way back down. Romantic? Absolutely. Advisable? Probably not.

The pair are no strangers to living life several hundred feet above the ground. Known for their daring “rooftopping” adventures, Nikolau and Kuznetsov have amassed millions of followers by scaling skyscrapers and towering landmarks around the world. Their breathtaking content has even led to partnerships with brands like Diesel and a film with Netflix, but this latest stunt may be their boldest (and scariest) yet.

Love at the Top of New York

After reaching the summit of the Empire State Building, the couple also unfurled a banner reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” When they got down from the top, Ivan proposed to Angela with Manhattan stretched out beneath them. It’s certainly one way to announce an engagement.

The internet, naturally, had plenty to say about it. While many congratulated the couple, one comment quickly stole the show:

“When you’re in a competition of who’s more extra, but your opponent is the girl who climbed the Empire State Building with gel nails just to get proposed to.”

Honestly, it’s hard not to laugh. Climbing one of the world’s most famous skyscrapers is already a feat. Doing it with flawless gel nails somehow made the story even more unbelievable.

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The Climb Didn’t End With a Kiss

According to CBS News, investigators believe the couple gained access through a maintenance hatch on the building’s restricted 103rd floor, an area closed to the public. From there, they climbed all the way to the top of the radio and television transmission tower.

JUST IN: After two people climbed to the top of the Empire State Building and unfurled a banner on top of its spire Wednesday afternoon, one of the climbers appeared to propose to the other. https://t.co/ngG3jOeTBU pic.twitter.com/PhubQpnRH6 — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2026

While perched above New York City, they documented the entire experience on social media as an NYPD helicopter responded to the scene. After spending time at the top, they eventually began climbing back down, where police officers were waiting.

The NYPD later released body camera footage showing officers taking the pair into custody atop the building. Authorities charged them with burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, possession of burglar’s tools, disorderly conduct, and violations of local laws.

That’s certainly one way to remember your engagement day.

BREAKING: The two people who scaled the Empire State Building with a marriage proposal banner have been ARRESTED and transferred out of Midtown South Precinct with charges. Arrested: Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, NJ

Angelina Nikolau, 33, NJ Charges for both: Burglary, Reckless… pic.twitter.com/rid2bh9QDn — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 1, 2026

There Is a Much Easier Way

If this story has you thinking, “Getting engaged on top of the Empire State Building actually sounds pretty amazing,” the good news is that it absolutely can be.

The iconic landmark already offers couples its official Happily Ever Empire Proposal Package, allowing visitors to pop the question from the observation deck in a way that’s both memorable and fully authorized.

In other words, you can still have the skyline, the romance, and the once in a lifetime moment. Just skip the restricted areas, the maintenance hatch, and the criminal charges.

Most engagement stories end with champagne.

This one ended with handcuffs.

Either way, it’s safe to say this couple has a proposal story that nobody at the wedding reception is going to top anytime soon.