Luke Evans and Fran Tomas Just Lit Up New York

Luke Evans knows how to make an entrance, but this time he had some adorable competition.

The The Rocky Horror Show star, who is currently dazzling Broadway audiences as the unforgettable Dr. Frank N. Furter, celebrated the closing days of Pride Month by visiting one of New York City’s most recognizable landmarks. Better yet, he brought along his fur daughter, Lala, who may have quietly stolen the spotlight.

Together, Evans and Lala visited the Empire State Building to help kick off its annual Pride lighting ceremony, turning the famous skyscraper into a glowing rainbow that could be seen across the city.

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A Celebration Bigger Than Broadway

Joining Evans for the occasion were Jaymes Black, Trevor Project’s CEO, and Stacy Lentz, CEO and co-founder of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, making the event a celebration not only of Pride, but also of the organizations that continue to advocate for LGBTQ communities every day.

Speaking during the ceremony, Evans reflected on what the moment meant to him.

“It’s about humanity coming together and allowing us all to live a happy, free, joyful life. The Empire State Building, this iconic New York landmark, celebrating Pride sends such a positive, unifying message, not just to New York, but to the world.”

It’s hard to argue with that while standing on top of one of the world’s most famous buildings glowing in every color of the rainbow.

A Tradition That Almost Never Happened

Believe it or not, rainbow lights atop the Empire State Building weren’t always part of New York’s Pride celebrations.

According to the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project, the tradition only began in 1990 after GLAAD spent six years campaigning for the landmark to recognize Pride publicly. Their persistence paid off when the building was illuminated in lavender for the very first time, becoming one of the city’s most visible symbols of LGBTQ visibility.

Today, the annual rainbow lighting has become one of Pride Month’s most anticipated traditions, transforming the Art Deco icon into a beacon of celebration and inclusion.

Lighting Up More Than Pride

The building’s colorful displays don’t stop in June. Over the years, the Empire State Building has also shined red each December 1 in recognition of World AIDS Day, honoring those living with HIV and remembering those lost to the epidemic.

Ending Pride on a High Note

There’s something wonderfully fitting about closing Pride Month with Broadway royalty, community leaders, one extremely photogenic pup, and a skyline bursting with color.

Evans may currently be captivating audiences from the stage, but for one evening he helped shine the spotlight far beyond the theater district.

And with Lala happily joining the celebration, it might just have been one of the cutest Pride appearances of the entire month.

Fran Tagged Along

It wasn’t just Luke Celebrating in NYC, but Fran came along too and shared his fun on Instagram.