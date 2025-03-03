A Cosmic Eurovision Extravaganza: Rylan Clark’s ‘Doctor Who’ Debut

Stop the presses: Doctor Who is going full-on intergalactic drag, and the Whoniverse will never be the same again. We’re talking about the iconic TV host and beloved national treasure Rylan Clark, who’s set to make an appearance in Doctor Who season two—and no, this isn’t a fever dream. Rylan, the one and only voice of all things Eurovision (and occasional stand-in for your most glamorous aunt), will be hosting an “Interstellar Song Contest” in a truly out-of-this-world episode. Honestly, it’s the kind of Doctor Who plot twist that feels less like fan fiction and more like an actual event in gay history.

Is Rylan Clark Ready?

For those of you who might not know, Rylan has been a part of the Eurovision family since 2018, offering his sharp wit and deadpan humor as a co-commentator at the semi-finals and UK spokesperson. But this new role? This takes him to a whole new stratosphere. In a teaser trailer released by the BBC, we see Rylan, resplendent in a scarlet velvet suit that could make Liberace’s ghost give a standing ovation, stepping onto a monstrously large stage with his feline sidekick. The mission? To host the Interstellar Song Contest in the most Rylan-esque way possible: “Welcome… to the Interstellar Song Contest!” he bellows into a microphone as an audience of thousands erupts in cheers.

It’s the kind of moment that will have you clutching your pearls and texting your friends: “Rylan’s in space. This is everything.”

Of course, Rylan is no stranger to the high-octane world of televised musical competitions. His roots in the world of song contests stretch all the way back to his near-mythical run on The X Factor in 2012, where he became a national sensation. We’re talking about the Rylan who, just a year later, would become Eurovision, cementing his role as the queen of all things camp and competitive (we see you, Graham Norton, but there’s a new queen in town). Now, Rylan’s about to take that expertise into the cosmos, where anything goes—and frankly, we couldn’t imagine a better fit.

Genuinely never thought in my wildest dreams I’d be able to say I was part of the Whoniverse. A full on dream come true. Hope you enjoy x ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ma3VLsQfmu — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 2, 2025

In an emotional post on social media, Rylan admitted that the Doctor Who gig is a “dream come true.” But, knowing Rylan’s innate ability to turn dreams into reality TV gold, you know this was no ordinary call. It was the kind of phone call any Whovian (and Eurovision lover) would faint at: “Hello, Rylan. We need you in space, stat.” You can practically hear the faint sounds of TARDIS engines in the background as you read his heartfelt message.

And let’s face it, his Doctor Who debut has a certain magic to it. Doctor Who creator Russell T Davies has always had a penchant for merging pop culture with cosmic adventure, so adding a Eurovision-inspired episode is just the kind of move that proves Doctor Who is both timeless and timely. Rylan as the host of the “Interstellar Song Contest” isn’t just camp—it’s a glorious celebration of everything the gay community adores: glitter, drama, and a good old-fashioned space opera.

The episode, which is set to air in April, could even coincide with Eurovision itself on May 17—so get ready to start your countdown. Will this episode feature glittery space princesses belting out ballads? Will it all go horribly, fabulously wrong in the way only Doctor Who can do? Given Rylan’s energy, we’re betting yes on both counts.

But wait, there’s more! The Doctor Who season two trailer promises some jaw-dropping guest appearances, including The Traitors star Alan Cumming as a villain named Mr. Ring-a-Ding, Ncuti Gatwa back in action as the Doctor, and the return of Bonnie Langford. But none of that compares to the pure unbridled joy of Rylan’s entrance. We’re talking space, time, and gay iconography all wrapped up in one red-velvet, slick-haired package.

The Doctor and the nurse, the universe isn’t ready! ✨#DoctorWho returns with Season 2 on 12th April 2025. pic.twitter.com/Rh6AXWqUUM — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) March 2, 2025

So mark your calendars for April 12, when Doctor Who returns, and prepare yourself for what might just be the most iconic episode of the series to date. If anyone can bring Eurovision energy to another dimension, it’s Rylan Clark. The Whoniverse is about to get a whole lot gayer—and we’re here for it.

It’s a dream come true for Rylan—and for us all.

Welcome to the Interstellar Song Contest, darling. It’s going to be out of this world.