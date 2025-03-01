Alan Cumming Unleashes Mayhem in ‘Doctor Who’

Get ready, Whovians — Doctor Who has just pulled off an out-of-this-world casting decision that even the TARDIS couldn’t predict! Alan Cumming, the legendary actor who’s graced our screens in everything from The Good Wife to Cabaret, is stepping back into the Doctor Who universe, and this time, he’s going full animated mayhem. The BBC just announced that Cumming will voice an animated character, Mr. Ring-a-Ding, in the second episode of the new season — and it’s going to be a delightful, slightly terrifying, queer masterpiece.

For the uninitiated, Mr. Ring-a-Ding is described as a “happy, funny, singalong cartoon” who lives in the pastel-colored utopia of Sunny Town. But as if plucked from the surreal dreams of an acid trip, Mr. Ring-a-Ding will soon realize that his sunny existence isn’t as bright as it seems. When this 1950s cartoon suddenly becomes aware of the real world, things take a terrifying turn. And when Russell T Davies, Doctor Who’s brilliant showrunner (also the genius behind Queer As Folk and It’s a Sin), says that Cumming’s performance is “wilder and madder than ever,” you just know we’re in for a campy, dangerous ride.

Let’s be real: Alan Cumming doesn’t do anything quietly. Whether he’s making Broadway audiences swoon with his fierce talent or slaying us with his biting humor and campy energy, he’s known for bringing a perfect blend of wit, charm, and unpredictable chaos — and that’s exactly what Mr. Ring-a-Ding needs. In fact, Davies calls Cumming the “perfect fit” for this role, adding, “Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger, and fun.” So, expect a lot of sass, a dash of menace, and a heaping spoonful of fabulousness — it’s basically the definition of Doctor Who in a nutshell.

And let’s not forget, this isn’t Cumming’s first time hopping aboard the TARDIS. Back in 2018, he portrayed King James I in The Witchfinders episode, where he gave us all some serious regal camp. His return to Doctor Who is highly anticipated, especially as the show finds itself under the vibrant and boundary-pushing direction of Ncuti Gatwa, who’s already brought a fresh spin to the iconic role of the Doctor. Gatwa, a proud advocate for inclusivity and queer visibility, took to Instagram to share his excitement over Cumming’s return, calling him a “legend” — and honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

Now, if you’re not already hopping up and down in excitement, here’s a spicy tidbit to tickle your fancy: Mr. Ring-a-Ding is set to stir up some serious terrors in 1950s Miami. Picture it: the pastel world of a cartoon meets the intensity of Doctor Who’s sci-fi chaos in a time period known for its Leave It to Beaver charm and ever-present tensions. Only in Doctor Who could you get a gay, animated character causing that much havoc. Who needs subtlety when you can have chaos wrapped in a rainbow-colored bow?

And, while you’re basking in the joy of Alan Cumming’s Doctor Who return, let’s not forget that the actor’s been slaying in other areas as well. Cumming recently bagged his first Emmy for hosting The Traitors (yes, he’s a host and an award winner — humble, we know) and dropped some juicy gossip about the upcoming Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion sequel. Can’t wait for that, too!

So, when does all this magic happen? Mark your calendars: Cumming’s animated debut as Mr. Ring-a-Ding will be part of the second episode of Doctor Who’s upcoming season, airing April 19. It will be available to catch on BBC1 in the UK and globally on Disney+ (because, of course, this fabulousness deserves global attention).

If the combination of Alan Cumming, Russell T Davies, and Doctor Who’s ever-wild universe doesn’t make you want to jump on the nearest TARDIS and time-travel straight into that episode, then we don’t know what will. One thing’s for sure — this is going to be the Doctor Who we never knew we needed: fabulously queer, wildly unpredictable, and downright unforgettable.

