Exclusive Billy Porter Interview- Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Billy Porter Talks The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Survival, and Staying Power

By Corey Andrew | Instinct Magazine

Billy Porter Interview: The Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner is entering the world of Panem as Magno in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. In our exclusive conversation, Porter discusses the highly anticipated prequel, what attracted him to the role and the experience of bringing this colorful new character to life.

I first met Billy Porter back in the 1990s, when we were two young performers pounding the pavement in New York City, chasing opportunities and trying to convince a famously unforgiving town that we belonged. We had ambition. We had nerve. What we didn’t have was a guarantee.

Decades later, I found myself reconnecting with the Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning entertainer for an exclusive Instinct Magazine interview about his extraordinary career, the power of perseverance, and his upcoming role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, arriving in theaters November 20, 2026.

And somewhere between the laughter and the conversation, something unexpected hit me: We’re still here.

Billy Porter: From Broadway Breakthrough to Hollywood Icon

If you survived New York’s entertainment industry in the 1990s, you know that staying power is no small accomplishment. The city welcomed young hopefuls with promises of reinvention, then tested those dreams without mercy.

Not everyone got the break. Not everyone stayed. Some never got the chance to become who they might have been.

Billy, of course, didn’t just stay. He soared.

From his Tony-winning Broadway triumph in Kinky Boots to his groundbreaking Emmy-winning portrayal of Pray Tell in the acclaimed LGBTQ+ television series Pose, Porter has built a career that refuses to fit into anyone else’s little box.

Actor, singer, director, fashion provocateur, LGBTQ+ trailblazer, cultural force: Billy Porter has never been content to simply enter the room.

He changes its temperature.

Billy Porter Joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

And now, darling, he’s entering Panem.

Play

In the highly anticipated 2026 Hunger Games prequel, Billy Porter portrays Magno Stift, a stylist assigned to District 12 during the 50th Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping explores the early story of Haymitch Abernathy while revealing another disturbing chapter in the Capitol’s machinery of power, propaganda, and cruelty.

Porter’s character inhabits a world where spectacle and excess disguise something far more sinister.

And the film’s social relevance is difficult to ignore.

Who controls the narrative? What happens when violence becomes entertainment? When does surviving a corrupt system become complicity?

In today’s world of political polarization, manufactured narratives, and nonstop media spectacle, those questions feel particularly urgent.

Few performers understand the politics of visibility, identity, and resistance quite like Billy Porter.

An Exclusive Billy Porter Interview About Fame, Resilience, and Being Seen

Our conversation had its thoughtful moments, but it also delivered the gloriously unfiltered humor that makes Billy, well, Billy.

There was even a discussion about a snake that earned me a perfectly delivered “No, bitch!” LOL! I consider that a professional honor.

But beneath the laughter was something deeply personal.

Looking at Billy across the screen, I could still recognize the young artist I remembered from decades earlier: unapologetically authentic, determined, unmistakable, and unwilling to disappear.

His journey has been extraordinary. Mine has taken a different road. But there is a quiet kinship in still making art, still showing up, and still daring to claim space.

Sometimes an interview is about an exciting new Hollywood movie.

Sometimes it reminds you what it took to get here.

With Billy Porter, it was both.

Watch Corey Andrew’s exclusive Billy Porter video interview for Instinct Magazine, featuring a conversation about his career, resilience, and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.