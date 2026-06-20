Billy Porter Gets Candid About Fire Island Sexcapades in New Doc

Billy Porter is pulling back the curtain on some of his most personal experiences in a candid new interview featured in the second season of Finding Fire Island.

The Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winning star opens up to filmmaker Jess Rothschild about his life, sexuality, and experiences on Fire Island, the legendary LGBTQ+ vacation destination off the coast of Long Island that has long served as a haven for queer culture and community.

In the documentary’s third episode, which premieres Thursday, June 18, Porter reflects on his time visiting the island and admits he spent time in one of Fire Island’s most famous locations: the Meat Rack.

The wooded area between Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines has been known for decades as a popular cruising spot for gay men and remains one of the island’s most storied landmarks.

Porter doesn’t shy away from discussing his experiences there.

“I’ve spent some time in the meat rack. I ain’t gonna tell you all my business! You know, I’m a gay man at a certain age. Yes, I was in the meat rack.”

The revelation is one of several personal stories Porter shares during his conversation with Rothschild, who explores Fire Island’s history and significance through interviews with notable members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Porter also speaks openly about navigating his sexuality before the rise of dating apps and social media. Looking back on turning 30, the Pose star says he was eager to expand his sexual experiences but wasn’t sure where to begin.

That search led him to H/X Magazine, a now-defunct nightlife guide and classified publication that once played a major role in connecting members of New York City’s gay community.

Recalling the experience, Porter says:

“But by 30, I was ready to be versatile. And I didn’t really know where to go, and I wanted a professional, so I did go to H/X. And you had to vet over the phone. They had pictures, but you had to call, you had to talk. It wasn’t text message – you had to hear the voice. You know, that was a part of the… allure of it, your voice. But, you know, I had to hire a professional to teach me how to bottom. Don’t ask me questions you don’t want the answers to, honey!”

The interview offers a humorous and honest glimpse into Porter’s life while also highlighting how dramatically LGBTQ+ culture and dating have evolved over the past several decades.

Finding Fire Island first debuted in 2023 and earned widespread praise for its exploration of the island’s rich history and cultural impact. The series was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award and featured appearances from Margaret Cho, Joel Kim Booster, and Matt Rogers.

Now back for a second season, the documentary returns with eight new episodes examining the people, places, and stories that helped shape Fire Island into one of the most iconic LGBTQ+ destinations in the world.

This season features an impressive lineup of guests, including Porter, filmmaker John Waters, Saturday Night Live writer and Fantasmas creator Julio Torres, Tony Award-winning producer and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Peloton superstar Cody Rigsby, comedian Jay Jurden, and others.

The series also incorporates rare archival footage and is co-produced with The Pines Historical Society, helping preserve and celebrate Fire Island’s unique place in LGBTQ+ history.

As Finding Fire Island continues its second season, Porter’s frank reflections stand out as some of the documentary’s most memorable moments, offering viewers a deeply personal perspective on a community and destination that have shaped generations of queer lives.

Finding Fire Island is distributed through the Broadway Podcast Network and is available on SiriusXM, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

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