Exclusive With Darren Young, The WWE’s First Openly Gay Wrestler 

It’s hard to believe that Darren Young came out almost eight years ago. In doing so he became WWE’s first openly gay athlete where the response to him opening up about his authentic self was primarily met with a ton of support from his colleagues, fans and anyone who follows this very popular sport.

The years since has seen many other athletes embrace their true identity by revealing to the world that they identify as LGBTQ. Some of the more recent ones include retired alpine skier Hig Roberts, international soccer star Thomas Beattie and decorated Olympic gymnast Danell Leyva.

Darren (real name Fred Rosser) remained one of the most popular WWE wrestlers during his time with the organization for many years before his departure from the organization in 2017.

His time in the sport has not diminished, however, as he now works with New Japan Pro-Wrestling out in California although he’s experienced some troubles along the way thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 37-year-old chatted with Instinct about that plus his coming out story and how he had guys in his corner of the LGBTQ ring like fellow WWE superstar Randy Orton. He also dished great advice for any LGTBQ athlete who is fearful of coming out of the closet and so much more.

Check out our exclusive below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ_W6vxpXBD/