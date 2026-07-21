Miami Rep. Basabe Remains on the Ballot Despite Jury Verdict

A Florida jury awarded $450,000 to two former staffers after finding Rep. Fabián Basabe liable for sexual harassment and defamation. The ruling is renewing questions about accountability, power, and a promise Basabe once made to voters.

Basabe has spent the last several years in the public eye as a businessman, former reality television personality (Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive), and member of the Florida House of Representatives.

Today, however, his name is making headlines for a very different reason.

As first reported by CBS News, on July 16, a Florida jury found Miami Beach Representative Fabián Basabe liable for sexually harassing two former male staffers and ordered him to pay $450,000 in damages. The jury also found Basabe liable for defaming one of the men and his mother on social media.

The allegations first surfaced in 2023 and involved former legislative aide Nicolas Frevola and former intern Jacob Cutbirth.

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The Allegations That Led to a $450,000 Verdict

During the trial, jurors heard testimony detailing alleged incidents that occurred while the men worked under the lawmaker.

Frevola testified that during a legislative reception following Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2023 inauguration, the Miami Beach representative made inappropriate comments before allegedly touching him without consent.

“He whispered in my ear, ‘I want all of that butt,’ and proceeded to slap my buttocks,” Frevola told the jury, as noted by CBS News

Frevola also recounted another interaction in which he alleged Basabe slapped him across the face after discussing his personal life.

When asked how the incident affected him, Frevola responded simply: “Humiliated and embarrassed.”

Cutbirth’s testimony described a separate series of incidents. According to CBS News, the former intern testified that he drove the Florida lawmaker home one evening after the lawmaker had been drinking. During the drive, Cutbirth alleged that Basabe placed a hand on his thigh and made repeated comments about having sex with men.

Cutbirth, who was engaged to a woman at the time, also testified that Basabe encouraged him to flirt in the office because it made the representative feel “special.”

At its core, the case highlighted an uncomfortable reality: workplace harassment cases often involve significant power imbalances, particularly when young employees are accusing supervisors or public officials.

A Jury Speaks

The Florida lawmaker represented himself during portions of the proceedings after dismissing his attorney. At one point, he asked the judge for a brief recess, telling the court, “I’m kind of freaking out right now.”

The judge granted the request but later admonished Basabe for repeatedly violating courtroom rules, noting that self-representation did not exempt him from following the same standards as licensed attorneys.

⚖️CIVIL LAWSUIT⚖️Nicolas Frevola, Jacob Cutbirth, Janette Frevola vs Florida lawmaker Fabian Basabe⚖️

Basabe is facing a 2023 civil lawsuit filed by two former employees—a legislative aide and an intern—as well as the aide’s mother. The plaintiffs accuse Basabe of pervasive… pic.twitter.com/w10pS7X6bx — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) July 13, 2026

Ultimately, the jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning its verdict.

Following the decision, Frevola, Cutbirth, and their attorneys embraced and broke down in tears.

Attorney Cindy Myers, who has represented the men since the beginning of the case, said justice had finally been served.

The Question of Accountability

Perhaps the most notable detail resurfacing in the wake of the verdict is a video the former reality television personality recorded when the allegations first became public.

“Should any of these allegations ever prove true against me at any point in the future, I will resign on the spot and be held accountable,” he said at the time.

In an October 2024 video, Florida Republican Rep. Fabian Basabe promised to resign if the allegations of sexual harassment, battery and defamation were proven true… Yesterday, a civil jury found him liable for sexually harassing, battering, and defaming his male former Florida… pic.twitter.com/pasWANYxUi — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 16, 2026

As of publication, Basabe has not resigned and remains on the ballot for reelection this November.

For Frevola and Cutbirth, the verdict represents the end of a years-long legal battle.

For Florida voters, however, the conversation about accountability may only be beginning.