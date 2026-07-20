Hunter Biden Says America’s Biggest Problem: “Closetocracy” of D.C.

During a candid appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast, Hunter Biden introduced listeners to a new term, “closetocracy,” and ignited a fresh conversation about power, identity, and politics in Washington.

Closet is not a word you typically associate with political science…or is it? Then again, Hunter Biden is not exactly known for giving typical interviews.

Appearing on the I’ve Had It podcast with host Jennifer Welch, Biden offered his thoughts on what he believes is one of Washington’s biggest issues. His answer was not inflation, billionaires, or partisan gridlock.

“I believe the biggest problem in America is not the oligarchy, it’s the closetocracy,” Biden said.

Just like that, a new entry was added to the political dictionary.

Hunter Biden: “I believe the biggest problem in America is not the oligarchy, it’s the closetocracy. Everybody knows there is this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in DC. The only reason that is relevant is I believe that internal conflict creates so much… pic.twitter.com/QI8A0qxDlD — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 18, 2026

RELATED: “Get Up and Fight Back”: Biden’s Powerful Plea to LGBTQ+ Americans

The Rise of the “Closetocracy”

Biden, who spent decades living in Washington, D.C., claimed there is a “closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in D.C.,” adding that “everybody knows every single one of them who’s gay.”

The comments quickly spread online, with many people focusing less on the allegation itself and more on the terminology.

“THE CLOSETOCRACY IM WEAK,” one social media user wrote.

Another added, “I always say self hating gays will be the end of us.”

While Biden’s comments remain his personal opinions and allegations, they touched on a conversation that has surfaced repeatedly in political and LGBTQ+ circles over the years: the tension between public positions and private identities.

Hunter Biden on Trump: “I would tell him to go fuck his fucking self. And please leave. This man has tried to torture me for fucking ten years. The shit that he says about my dad. His obsession with tormenting my dad. Hanging a picture of an autopen on the colonnade. Demeaning… pic.twitter.com/EQol4jdjQB — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 15, 2026

Power, Politics, and Personal Struggles

Biden suggested that living a closeted life while pursuing political power can have profound emotional consequences.

“Their whole lives they’ve been closeted,” he said. “And so you have this black ball inside yourself… this blackened heart, and the fact that you can’t be who you want to be, and so you take it out on everybody else.”

He later described that experience as “heartbreaking,” adding that he could not imagine “the torture you have to put yourself through to pretend that you are something that you’re not.”

During the discussion, host Jennifer Welch mentioned Senator Lindsey Graham, who recently passed, by name and asked Biden for his thoughts. Biden responded by asserting that “everybody knew Lindsey Graham was gay.” Graham has never publicly identified as gay and has repeatedly denied longstanding rumors about his personal life and sexuality.

RELATED: Sen. Lindsey Graham To TMZ: “I’m Not Gay”

A Conversation Bigger Than One Podcast

The conversation eventually turned to broader questions about identity, religion, and power. Welch reflected on a previous discussion with political strategist Steve Schmidt, who she said had claimed that many Republican men in Washington were gay during his time in Republican administrations.

Biden maintained that he was “not being provocative” and repeatedly emphasized that he viewed the issue as serious.

“It is the root of all problems,” he said. “It is an actual problem.”

Whether one agrees with Biden’s assessment or not, “closetocracy” has already achieved something few political buzzwords manage to do: it got people talking.

And in Washington, and the internet, that may be the most powerful currency of all.

You can watch the full podcast episode BELOW.