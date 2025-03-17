FDA Raids Popular Poppers Maker: Debate Over Health and Politics

In a twist, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently raided Double Scorpio, an Austin-based poppers manufacturer, seizing all of its assets. The company confirmed Thursday that it had “stopped all operations” following the raid. This move signals a broader crackdown, with other major brands like PWD (Rush) and Nitro-Solv also vanishing from the internet, deleting websites and disconnecting phone lines. It’s shaping up to be one of the most significant actions against poppers in years.

As one Reddit user, bawlhie62a2, points out, poppers have long existed in a legal gray area. While technically prescription-only, manufacturers have avoided regulation by marketing the drug as “cleaners” or “solvents.” Though the FDA has issued warnings before, this level of enforcement is unprecedented. So, why now?

The timing may not be a coincidence. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his controversial conspiracy theories, now heads the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees the FDA. In his book The Real Anthony Fauci, Kennedy falsely claimed that poppers, not HIV, caused AIDS, citing the discredited theories of Peter Duesberg, an infamous AIDS denialist. This long-debunked narrative, which gained dangerous traction in the 1980s during the Reagan administration, is now being revived under Kennedy’s leadership. Theories like these have been widely discredited, but with Kennedy in charge, they seem to be shaping public health policy. As a result, poppers are now facing an unprecedented level of scrutiny, which many see as more about political motivations than health concerns.

Poppers are inhaled chemicals that provide a quick euphoric rush and muscle relaxation, often used in sexual contexts. While the drug has been popular for decades in queer communities, it has now begun to find a more mainstream audience. Despite its risks, including dizziness, headaches, and, in some cases, death, poppers have persisted in the market, largely due to loopholes that allow them to be marketed as air fresheners or leather cleaners. The FDA issued a warning in 2021 about the rising number of poppers-related hospitalizations and fatalities, yet the product remains widely available, fueling concerns about its ongoing use.

Recent surveys indicate that poppers are being used by a growing number of people across various demographics. According to one 2020 study, 3.3% of Americans reported having used poppers, with the drug becoming especially popular among gay men. But studies also show increasing use among heterosexuals, with New York City nightlife surveys revealing that 18% of clubgoers reported using poppers in the past year. This growing popularity has raised alarm among public health officials like Joseph J. Palamar, an associate professor at NYU Langone Health, who has noted a concerning increase in reports of poisoning and death related to poppers in recent years. He warns that the way poppers are sold—often next to energy drinks and in misleading packaging—can easily confuse new users into thinking they are meant to be ingested.

As Palamar points out, a recent study in Clinical Toxicology found that nearly half of the smoke shop employees advised customers to inhale poppers correctly, while 8% even suggested drinking them. “It’s not an energy drink. You’ll definitely be poisoned if you drink it,” he warns, highlighting the growing risks posed by misinformation and lack of proper education among both consumers and retail employees.

The crackdown on poppers could be more than just an isolated regulatory action. With multiple brands shutting down, disappearing from the web, and going completely dark, this could signal the beginning of a broader shift in how the U.S. government handles substances marketed under dubious claims. Critics argue that the move may have less to do with public safety and more to do with political ideology, particularly with the rise of figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who have been linked to unproven and dangerous health claims.

This situation raises deeper questions about how society approaches drug use, particularly when it intersects with queer culture. Poppers have long been associated with LGBTQ+ communities, particularly as a tool that facilitates certain sexual practices. The sudden, aggressive crackdown could be seen as a response to a product closely tied to these communities, invoking concerns about discrimination and the targeting of products that have cultural significance. For those who use poppers, the next few months could be crucial in determining whether this is the end of the line for the drug in the U.S. or just a bump in the road for a substance that’s spent decades evading regulation.

As the FDA’s investigation unfolds, the future of poppers in the U.S. is uncertain. With health concerns and political ideologies converging, it’s clear that this isn’t just a debate about drug safety. It’s also about who gets to control what products are available to the public, and whether outdated, debunked conspiracy theories can influence policy. For those who use poppers, the message seems clear: stock up while you can, because it’s likely that this crackdown is just getting started.

