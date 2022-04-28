First Look: Final Season of ‘Love, Victor’

When we last saw Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino), he was running toward a mysterious house after finding himself between two romantic interests, Benji (George Sear) and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). After Rahim confesses his feelings for Victor in front of Benji, Victor has a choice to make after recently coming out to his parents in Hulu’s Love, Victor. What fans don’t know is who will be on the other side of the door when it opens, which was the gripping cliffhanger that hit us like a sucker punch to the gut. Too soon to call a throuple?

We haven’t even recovered from the emotional rollercoaster that was Heartstopper and now Hulu and Disney+ released first look images of their upcoming original series. Season three of Love, Victor will be the final episodes in this coming of age story about a boy who is finding himself and learning how to love. Season three premieres with all eight episodes on Hulu and Disney+ on June 15, 2022.

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

The show is loosely based on the critically-acclaimed film Love, Simon, in which a high school boy (Nick Robinson) comes to terms with his own sexuality through an exchange of letters with another student. Will Simon return to help him through this next big stage in his life?

The series also stars Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Ava Capri, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz.

Get ready for the tear-jerker final episodes of Love, Victor hitting streaming services Hulu and Disney+ on June 15.