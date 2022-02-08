‘Love, Victor’s’ Third Season to Be It’s Last

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately, that includes Hulu’s teen comedy series Love, Victor.

Shortly after announcing that filming of the upcoming third season was underway, the streamer unveiled the news at its Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation that this season would also be its last.

The final eight episodes will debut on June 15. Seasons one and two are currently available to stream.

A couple days ago, the show’s official Instagram account posted a pic of the cast back together and ready to film. Today, they celebrated their return by posting a video showing them all passing the phone to other cast members.

“I’m passing the phone to one of the best kissers I know,” Michael Cimino, who stars as titular character Victor, says before the phone goes to George Sear, who plays Benji.

Following the events of Greg Berlanti’s film Love, Simon, Love, Victor is about Latino teen Victor Salazar, a new student at Creekwood High, who reaches out to Simon for advice after he starts to figure out his sexuality. Over the past two seasons, audiences have watched Victor grow into himself, find love, acceptance, and friendship, and develop a romantic relationship with Benji, who has been out since the series’ beginning.

However, the end of season two left us with a major cliffhanger. Victor will have to choose between Benji, or follow his new feelings for another boy Rahim. In addition to this decision, the upcoming third season will also show Victor going through more self-discovery and figuring out what he wants to do with his life now that he is out of high school.

Aside from Cimino and Sear, Love, Victor also stars Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.